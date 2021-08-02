Apple files required data with the EEC for the Apple Watch Series 7

Apple files required data with the EEC for the Apple Watch Series 70
Before it releases new models in the five countries that make up the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, Apple must file documents with the regulatory agency. According to Consomac (via 9to5Mac), the product that Apple filed with the EEC is the Apple Watch Series 7. The model numbers included with the filing included A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478.
A redesign, the first since the Apple Watch Series 4, has also been forecast by reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. And Twitter tipster Jon Prosser has said that the latest Apple Watch will feature a flat-edge design similar to what we've seen with the iPhone 12 series, the iPad Pro (2021) and the iPad Air (2020). Prosser also says that a new green color will be made available to Series 7 Apple Watch buyers.
A feature that measures a user's blood sugar level which would be used by diabetics to determine how much insulin they should take, now appears likely to be available for the 2022 Series 8 model and not this year as first expected. Also delayed until next year is a body temperature sensor.