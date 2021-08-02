Apple files required data with the EEC for the Apple Watch Series 7

Before it releases new models in the five countries that make up the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, Apple must file documents with the regulatory agency. According to Consomac (via 9to5Mac) , the product that Apple filed with the EEC is the Apple Watch Series 7. The model numbers included with the filing included A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478.





The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filings tend not to give away that much information outside of model numbers. However, we've already heard several rumors pertaining to the upcoming Apple Watch model. A couple of months ago, Bloomberg said that we should expect the Apple Watch Series 7 to carry thinner bezels, updated ultra-wideband functionality, and a faster processor.









A feature that measures a user's blood sugar level which would be used by diabetics to determine how much insulin they should take, now appears likely to be available for the 2022 Series 8 model and not this year as first expected. Also delayed until next year is a body temperature sensor.

