Apple Watch 5 Nike edition clearance - save $105 right now

Apple Watch 5 Nike edition clearance - save $105 right now0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For example, Best Buy is running a clearance right now, and it includes the 44mm Nike variant of the Apple Watch 5. It’s $105 off, and for $423.99 you’re getting the cellular + GPS version (unlocked). The Apple Watch 5 Nike edition comes with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band and exclusive Nike watch faces.
To get the whole picture check out our Apple Watch Series 5 review. Meanwhile, if you decide to pull the trigger on this one, you’ll get 6 months free Apple Fitness+, a newly launched Fitness subscription by Apple that normally costs $9.99/mo. If the Watch 5 doesn't float your boat, check out our Best smartwatches in 2021 article. You may find something you like!