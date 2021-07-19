Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Apple Watch 5 Nike edition clearance - save $105 right now

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch 5 Nike edition clearance - save $100 right now
Even though the Apple Watch Series 6 is already out, there’s no reason to turn your back on the Apple Watch 5 - its predecessor. It’s still a great device and although it’s no longer sold at Apple.com, you can find this model at other retailers and at a great price too.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm)

(GPS + Cellular) 44mm Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band - Silver Aluminum

$105 off (20%)
$423 99
$529
Buy at BestBuy


For example, Best Buy is running a clearance right now, and it includes the 44mm Nike variant of the Apple Watch 5. It’s $105 off, and for $423.99 you’re getting the cellular + GPS version (unlocked). The Apple Watch 5 Nike edition comes with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band and exclusive Nike watch faces.

Granted, it’s not quite on par with the Apple Watch 6 but it still can deliver a great smartwatch experience. The Apple Watch Series 5 was announced in 2019, and it features an Always-on display, built-in compass, electrical and optical heart sensors and international emergency calling.

To get the whole picture check out our Apple Watch Series 5 review. Meanwhile, if you decide to pull the trigger on this one, you’ll get 6 months free Apple Fitness+, a newly launched Fitness subscription by Apple that normally costs $9.99/mo. If the Watch 5 doesn't float your boat, check out our Best smartwatches in 2021 article. You may find something you like!

