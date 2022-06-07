Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 9 support goes down to irresistible price (today only)





Although far from shocking if you consider the advanced age of 2017's Apple Watch Series 3 and the lack of both watchOS 8 and watchOS 7 compatibility with 2016's Series 1 and 2 timepieces, yesterday's news must have been a little surprising for recent buyers of the Series 4's precursor directly from its manufacturer.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm, Bluetooth, GPS, Space Gray Case, Black Band, Refurbished $129 99 Buy at Woot





still sells the ancient Series 3 (at a regular price of $199 and up), while the Series 4 can currently be purchased from Woot, for instance, at a measly $129.99. That's right, Apple sells the ancient Series 3 (at a regular price of $199 and up), while the Series 4 can currently be purchased from Woot, for instance, at a measly $129.99.





These ultra-affordable refurbished units are obviously not perfect, exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear" and including a much shorter 90-day warranty (provided by the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer) compared to the standard Apple coverage of a brand-new Series 3.





On the decidedly bright side of things, you have no reason to worry about functionality here (at least if you trust Woot's testing process) and the battery of your Apple Watch Series 4 refurb should also work at "minimum 85% capacity", which is really all you can hope for when buying such an old product.





Naturally, the Series 4 is overall faster than the Series 3, not to mention larger, especially in the 44mm variation sold at $129.99 today (and today only) with a space gray case and black sport band. This bad boy comes with a beautiful LTPO OLED Retina display capable of a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, and perhaps most notably, it's the first smartwatch of its kind to detect falls and take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings to continuously and carefully monitor your health.





With the help of watchOS 9, the Apple Watch Series 4 will soon enough be able to keep an even closer eye on its wearer's atrial fibrillation history and sleep quality, and if you hurry, you can get all that in exchange for just 130 bucks.