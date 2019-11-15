Three Apple Watch Series 4 models with LTE are on sale at insane discounts at Best Buy





Even better, you can nab the 2018-released Apple Watch Series 4 for significantly lower prices than usual right now in a number of different configurations. While the cheapest model on sale today at Best Buy is merely marked down from a $349 MSRP to $299, several cellular-enabled variants can be purchased at an absolutely mind-blowing discount of 300 bucks.













Specifically, we're talking about three 44mm models fetching $399 apiece with premium stainless steel bodies. Said case is available in space black, silver, and gold color options paired with black, white, and stone sport bands respectively.





Normally priced at a whopping $699, these robust Series 4 Apple Watches come with both GPS and standalone LTE connectivity, as well as top-notch water resistance, a beautiful Retina OLED display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, an accelerometer and gyroscope enabling fall detection functionality, super-advanced heart rate monitoring, and perhaps most importantly, a life-saving ECG feature.





If you're not too keen to spend 400 bucks on a previous-generation device, you might want to remember that list of features is eerily similar to what the Apple Watch Series 5 offers . Basically, the only things you'll be missing out on if you decide to get the Series 4 are always-on display functionality and a handy but not exactly game-changing compass.



