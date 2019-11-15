Three Apple Watch Series 4 models with LTE are on sale at insane discounts at Best Buy
Specifically, we're talking about three 44mm models fetching $399 apiece with premium stainless steel bodies. Said case is available in space black, silver, and gold color options paired with black, white, and stone sport bands respectively.
Normally priced at a whopping $699, these robust Series 4 Apple Watches come with both GPS and standalone LTE connectivity, as well as top-notch water resistance, a beautiful Retina OLED display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, an accelerometer and gyroscope enabling fall detection functionality, super-advanced heart rate monitoring, and perhaps most importantly, a life-saving ECG feature.
If you're not too keen to spend 400 bucks on a previous-generation device, you might want to remember that list of features is eerily similar to what the Apple Watch Series 5 offers. Basically, the only things you'll be missing out on if you decide to get the Series 4 are always-on display functionality and a handy but not exactly game-changing compass.
In case you're wondering, a 44mm stainless steel Series 5 with a sport band and built-in cellular support costs $749, and while we definitely like both those aforementioned upgrades, they're sure not worth an extra 350 bucks compared to the current price of a similar Apple Watch Series 4 at Best Buy.
