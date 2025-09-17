Apple Watch Series 11: the 24-hour battery life isn't what you think

24-hour battery life on Apple Watch Series 11: the small print

Apple Watch Series 11 comes with 24-hour battery life, instead of the 18-hour one on previous generations. However, Apple advertised that thecomes with 24-hour battery life, instead of the 18-hour one on previous generations. However, if you dig into the small print , the running time in practice may not increase by 33% as most people would assume when they hear the numbers, but minimally.





Apple adds 6 hours of sleep tracking to the small print for the Series 11.





Is Apple being disingenuous?





For previous models, Apple has not included "sleep" time in how the company measures battery life. So, with the claim of a jump from 18 to 24 hours, people would naturally assume we're talking about a 33% increase in battery life.





Do you care if Apple's "24-hour" battery life is mostly marketing? Yes, I feel misled No, as long as it lasts through the day I expected this from Apple I’ll wait for real-world tests Yes, I feel misled 60% No, as long as it lasts through the day 20% I expected this from Apple 0% I’ll wait for real-world tests 20%

Does it really matter?

Of course, if you ask me, I'd like marketing to be as transparent as possible. But the reality of it is, Apple never mentioned a 33% increase in battery size.







