Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Apple Watch Series 11: the 24-hour battery life isn't what you think

Apple says the Series 11 lasts 24 hours, but the small print reveals the real gain might be far less impressive than you’d expect.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 11: the 24-hour battery life isn't what you think
The Apple Watch Series 11 got announced not too long ago, and now, apparently, it seems that the advertised 24-hour battery life may not be... well, that huge of an upgrade in battery size as many people thought at first.

24-hour battery life on Apple Watch Series 11: the small print 


Apple advertised that the Apple Watch Series 11 comes with 24-hour battery life, instead of the 18-hour one on previous generations. However, if you dig into the small print, the running time in practice may not increase by 33% as most people would assume when they hear the numbers, but minimally. 


It seems that the runtime of the Apple Watch Series 11 may not be much longer than previous generations. Apparently, the Cupertino tech giant has changed how battery life is determined. The Series 10 and Series 11's battery life should be enough to withstand 300 display activations, 90 push notifications, 15 minutes of app usage, and 60 minutes of music playback with training. 

Apple adds 6 hours of sleep tracking to the small print for the Series 11.


However, things get interesting when we go to the energy-saving mode. We have 38 hours for the Series 11 and 36 for the Series 10. But Apple has tested the Series 10 with 600 display activations, 180 push notifications, and 30 minutes of app usage. The Series 11 was tested with 530 display activations, 160 push notifications, and 25 minutes of app usage. So obviously, Apple is cutting some corners with the testing here. 

Overall, the Series 11's battery capacity may have grown realistically by 7 to 10%, depending on the model, and in practice, the battery life of the two smartwatches may not be that different.

Is Apple being disingenuous?


Technically, the advertised gain of 6 hours is if you're asleep, and that's a caveat Apple didn't mention. When you hear an increase of 6 hours for a battery, you'd assume it's for active use of the smartwatch, at least, and many people assumed that's a huge upgrade from what Apple Watches had achieved previously. 

Recommended Stories

For previous models, Apple has not included "sleep" time in how the company measures battery life. So, with the claim of a jump from 18 to 24 hours, people would naturally assume we're talking about a 33% increase in battery life. 

Do you care if Apple's "24-hour" battery life is mostly marketing?

Vote View Result

In Sleep focus mode, though, the Apple Watch uses relatively less battery. So in reality, there may not be such a huge difference between the Series 10 and Series 11 when we're talking about regular use. 

So basically, when Apple is talking about the Series 11, the company says "all-day battery life with sleep tracking", and the Series 10's battery is an "all-day battery life". 

Does it really matter?


Well, it depends on who you ask. Apple has clever marketing strategies and is very good at making it sound like their newest product is the most unique ever. And most people know that.

Here, the Apple Watch Series 11 will most likely be able to last through the day (let's wait with the conclusions until we test the timepiece really soon) and last a little bit longer than the Series 10, but for some people, the way it was worded may be slightly annoying.

Of course, if you ask me, I'd like marketing to be as transparent as possible. But the reality of it is, Apple never mentioned a 33% increase in battery size.

Apple Watch Series 11: the 24-hour battery life isn&#039;t what you think

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Garmin Venu 4 is here – 12-day battery and fitness tools ready to take on Apple Watch 11

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

iOS 26 adds stunning 3D Spatial Wallpapers: your photos come alive

by Iskra Petrova • 1

iOS 26 lets you turn old 2D photos in 3D photos and even put them on your iPhone lock screen

by Sebastian Pier • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless