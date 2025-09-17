Home Discussions You are here iOS 26 lets you do a cool trick with your photos, but will you ever use it more than once? General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 9:24 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. I take you two didn't collab before writing these articles.https://www.phonearena.com/news/ios-26-adds-stunning-3d-spatial-wallpapers-your-photos-come-alive_id174116Either that or you just felt like oversaturating the feed. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1w ago ↵pimpin83z said: I take you two didn't collab before writing these articles.https://www.phonearena.com/news/ios-26-adds-stunning-3d-spatial-wallpapers-your-photos-come-alive_id174116Either that or you just felt like oversaturating the feed. ... It’s just that good. Lol Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: It’s just that good. Lol ... I actually do like it. This OS update has been so feature rich that I almost don't need to upgrade my 14 Pro Max, but:I'm tired of it being the last Lightning device in my house.It's uncomfortable to hold compared to the 15 & 16 Pro Max.I don't look at content on it enough for me to need the Max, so I'm downsizing to the Pro. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1w ago ↵pimpin83z said: I actually do like it. This OS update has been so feature rich that I almost don't need to upgrade my 14 Pro Max, but:I'm tired of it being the last Lightning device in my house.It's uncomfortable to hold compared to the 15 & 16 Pro Max.I don't look at content on it enough for me to need the Max, so I'm downsizing to the Pro. ... see I’m with the regular sized device instead of the max because for me the max isn’t big enough when it comes to work. I bring iPad for editing plans and invoices. Plus the app made for this are design to favor the iPad due to the construction field nature. My iPad is $350 and accepts Apple pencil which I bought for $65 and it’s a perfect combo. So it’s a very budget friendly setup that serves me extremely well especially because I can start something on iPhone and instantly continue on the iPad if I need a proper screen size. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: see I’m with the regular sized device instead of the max because for me the max isn’t big enough when it comes to work. I bring iPad for editing plans and invoices. Plus the app made for this are design to favor the iPad due to the construction field nature. My iPad is $350 and accepts Apple pencil which I bought for $65 and it’s a perfect combo. So it’s a very budget friendly setup that serves me extremely well especially because I can start something on iPhone and instantly continue on the iPad if I need a proper screen size. ... I honestly haven't found a need for a tablet or foldable yet. Even while needing to make a last minute reservation, all I did is whip out my S-Pen & use split screen view for easy copy/paste actions. My S24 Ultra is already big enough. No point in me having 2 big ass phones. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1w ago ↵pimpin83z said: I honestly haven't found a need for a tablet or foldable yet. Even while needing to make a last minute reservation, all I did is whip out my S-Pen & use split screen view for easy copy/paste actions. My S24 Ultra is already big enough. No point in me having 2 big ass phones. ... I got floor plans to edit and submit, explain in detail to the subs, and that mean much bigger screen than a foldable. I also don’t want to carry the bulk of a foldable with me, I saw at least two guys with foldables with so much dust inside the creases because it unglued in the bottom and top of the crease. Just isn’t practical in a construction field. im also not going to walk around with an iPad, so I can work on my phone but switch to iPad when I really need to instantly. Apple just knows what to give the pros. 