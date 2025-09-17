Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iOS 26 lets you do a cool trick with your photos, but will you ever use it more than once?

Phonearena team
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

I take you two didn't collab before writing these articles.

https://www.phonearena.com/news/ios-26-adds-stunning-3d-spatial-wallpapers-your-photos-come-alive_id174116


Either that or you just felt like oversaturating the feed.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago
It’s just that good. Lol

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
I actually do like it. This OS update has been so feature rich that I almost don't need to upgrade my 14 Pro Max, but:

  1. I'm tired of it being the last Lightning device in my house.
  2. It's uncomfortable to hold compared to the 15 & 16 Pro Max.
  3. I don't look at content on it enough for me to need the Max, so I'm downsizing to the Pro.
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago
see I’m with the regular sized device instead of the max because for me the max isn’t big enough when it comes to work. I bring iPad for editing plans and invoices. Plus the app made for this are design to favor the iPad due to the construction field nature. My iPad is $350 and accepts Apple pencil which I bought for $65 and it’s a perfect combo. So it’s a very budget friendly setup that serves me extremely well especially because I can start something on iPhone and instantly continue on the iPad if I need a proper screen size.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
I honestly haven't found a need for a tablet or foldable yet. Even while needing to make a last minute reservation, all I did is whip out my S-Pen & use split screen view for easy copy/paste actions. My S24 Ultra is already big enough. No point in me having 2 big ass phones.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago
I got floor plans to edit and submit, explain in detail to the subs, and that mean much bigger screen than a foldable. I also don’t want to carry the bulk of a foldable with me, I saw at least two guys with foldables with so much dust inside the creases because it unglued in the bottom and top of the crease. Just isn’t practical in a construction field.


im also not going to walk around with an iPad, so I can work on my phone but switch to iPad when I really need to instantly. Apple just knows what to give the pros.

