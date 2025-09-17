Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iOS 26 adds stunning 3D Spatial Wallpapers: your photos come alive

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

I take you two didn't collab before writing these articles.

https://www.phonearena.com/news/ios-26-spatial-scenes-feature_id174118


Either that or you just felt like oversaturating the feed.

ughapplewhy
ughapplewhy
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Ummm this is very disappointing. The fact that you can’t apply it to your actual wallpaper and just the lock screen is very misleading. Considering android has had video wallpapers for 10+ years now this is just depressing to say the least. Every time I think apples going to bring a cool feature they just stop short and under deliver. Like my ex wife 🥴

