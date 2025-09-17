Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Garmin Venu 4 is here – 12-day battery and fitness tools ready to take on Apple Watch 11

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Doakie
Doakie
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I must be getting old. I have a Wyze Watch 47 and I use it for a clock, seeing notifications, checking the date, and setting timers. That's all I really use it for. Because of this limited amount of usage is probably why I'm looking at the Amazefit Bip 6 instead of one of these super expensive watches.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 1w ago

Garmin is unbeatable for health and fitness tracking. I don't know about Apple's latest, but the Galaxy Watch series is a hot mess right now. I swim a lot, and have seen complaints from others about its horribly inaccurate swim workout tracking.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
ervman1
ervman1
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Both watch sizes are $549.99. If you choose a leather band option for either it comes to $599.99.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless