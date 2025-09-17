watchOS 26 has a new warning you probably didn't expect

Apple Watch gets slow charging warning with watchOS 26

A new Apple support document explains the change. With watchOS 26, if your timepiece detects a charging experience that can be improved, a Slow Charger message will be displayed. The message will appear in the Battery section of the Settings app.





Does the Slow Charger warning mean you're using a dangerous charger?





It's a useful notification, alright

And you may not immediately notice that it's on the slower end, but when you need the speeds, you should know when you're getting them. And I think that this is a small, but welcome tweak.







