watchOS 26 has a new warning you probably didn't expect

Apple officially released the stable versions of iOS 26, watchOS 26, and macOS Tahoe on September 15. Alongside the new design, which is consistent across its different devices, the Cupertino tech giant is also adding a new and useful charging feature to the Apple Watch with watchOS 26.
Apple Watch gets slow charging warning with watchOS 26
The new feature will let you know if you're using an Apple Watch charger that's not optimized for the fastest charging speeds.
A new Apple support document explains the change. With watchOS 26, if your timepiece detects a charging experience that can be improved, a Slow Charger message will be displayed. The message will appear in the Battery section of the Settings app.
Image Credit - MacRumors
Slow charging instances would be shown in orange, and fast charging speeds would be indicated by a green color.
Does the Slow Charger warning mean you're using a dangerous charger?
This warning doesn't indicate that something is wrong with your charger. According to Apple, it simply means that this is a slower charger. The intention of the message is to tell you that you can get faster charging speeds with a higher-wattage charger, so you're not stuck waiting forever for your Apple Watch to charge.
Nowadays, charging your devices quickly is becoming more and more important in our busy lives. Some third-party chargers can be quite slow, which could technically annoy you if you're in a hurry, for example.
Apple recommends a USB-C Power Delivery charger and the USB-C Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable that came with the smartwatch if you want to achieve the fastest charging that your timepiece supports.
It's a useful notification, alright
I find this new feature quite useful. Although I use the cable and Apple's charger to charge my smartwatch, it's always possible that someone would use another charger just lying around.
And you may not immediately notice that it's on the slower end, but when you need the speeds, you should know when you're getting them. And I think that this is a small, but welcome tweak.
