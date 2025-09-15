T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
The boxes for the iPhone Air are different than the boxes for the other phones in the series.
Jon Freier, President of T‑Mobile’s Consumer Group, recently shared a photo of the boxes for the new iPhone 17 series. The photos on the boxes show the rear panel of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This includes the vertically mounted dual cameras for the iPhone 17, the edge-to-edge horizontal camera bar on the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.. Both of those phones feature a trio of lenses mounted on the camera bar.
Apple differentiates the iPhone Air from the other phones for a good reason
We've mentioned the boxes for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. But that is leaving out one model, the iPhone Air. Instead of showing that handset's rear panel on the box (which includes the single lens Fusion camera), the photo shows a side view of the iPhone Air, allowing Apple to show off the phone's remarkably thin build. In a way, Apple is turning the box for the iPhone Air into an advertisement for the device.
The boxes for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image credit-Jon Freier, T-Mobile
The phone is 5.6mm thick (or .22 inches) compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is 8.75mm thick (.34 inches). Even though the phone is so thin, Apple says that it was able to add optimizations that allow the battery to last for a full day. Apple had to compromise with the rear camera in order to leave more internal room for the battery. The 48MP rear Fusion camera includes a built-in 2x Telephoto camera. Apple can get away with having just one lens on the back of the iPhone Air because of computational photography, the same thing Google did to get away with including a single-lens 12MP camera on the early Pixel phones.
Box for the iPhone Air. | Image credit-Jon Freier, T-Mobile
Apple has bragged about the Pro power inside the iPhone Air. By that, it means that it has equipped the phone with the A19 Pro application processor, the same chipset powering the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone Air is an early look at iPhone's next direction
The iPhone Air is more than just a thin iPhone. Apple was able to make it the most efficient iPhone model yet by redesigning the internal architecture, and learning how to do this will no doubt help Apple design the iPhone Fold which is expected to be unveiled next year. So in a way, building the iPhone Air is practice for Apple as it gets ready to finally add the long-awaited foldable iPhone to the lineup.
The buzz is getting louder for the iPhone once again
With the new iPhone Air replacing the slow-selling iPhone Plus model (which replaced the equally slow-selling iPhone mini model), the iPhone 17 series feels energized as though the Apple Intelligence fiasco never took place. There has been strong demand for the iPhone 17 series pre-orders. For example, shipping dates for the iPhone 17 Pro Max were pushed back almost as soon as the first orders were accepted by Apple.
With T-Mobile's Jon Freier sharing photographs of the outside of the iPhone 17 series boxes, we can tell you that inside each box will be the phone, a 1-meter (3.28 feet) braided USB-C charging cable, and documentation. There are many carrier deals available, including several trade-in offers.
Pre-order your iPhone 17 series model right here, right now!
The iPhone 17 base model starts at $799, the iPhone Air starts at $999, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099 and up, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,199 and higher. All four models will start with 256GB of storage. The most expensive model is the 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max which will ring up at $1,999, making it the most expensive iPhone model ever. That could be a short-lived record as next year's foldable iPhone could start as high as $2,000 before considering the pricing for an iPhone Fold model with additional storage.
