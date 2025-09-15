Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line

The boxes for the iPhone Air are different than the boxes for the other phones in the series.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Apple iPhone
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A sign showing the iconic T-Mobile "T" logo made up of magenta light bulbs.
Jon Freier, President of T‑Mobile’s Consumer Group, recently shared a photo of the boxes for the new iPhone 17 series. The photos on the boxes show the rear panel of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This includes the vertically mounted dual cameras for the iPhone 17, the edge-to-edge horizontal camera bar on the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.. Both of those phones feature a trio of lenses mounted on the camera bar.

Apple differentiates the iPhone Air from the other phones for a good reason


We've mentioned the boxes for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. But that is leaving out one model, the iPhone Air. Instead of showing that handset's rear panel on the box (which includes the single lens Fusion camera), the photo shows a side view of the iPhone Air, allowing Apple to show off the phone's remarkably thin build. In a way, Apple is turning the box for the iPhone Air into an advertisement for the device.

Boxes for the iPhone 17 models.
The boxes for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image credit-Jon Freier, T-Mobile

The phone is 5.6mm thick (or .22 inches) compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is 8.75mm thick (.34 inches). Even though the phone is so thin, Apple says that it was able to add optimizations that allow the battery to last for a full day. Apple had to compromise with the rear camera in order to leave more internal room for the battery. The 48MP rear Fusion camera includes a built-in 2x Telephoto camera. Apple can get away with having just one lens on the back of the iPhone Air because of computational photography, the same thing Google did to get away with including a single-lens 12MP camera on the early Pixel phones. 

Box for the iPhone Air. | Image credit-Jon Freier, T-Mobile - T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Box for the iPhone Air. | Image credit-Jon Freier, T-Mobile

Apple has bragged about the Pro power inside the iPhone Air. By that, it means that it has equipped the phone with the A19 Pro application processor, the same chipset powering the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone Air is an early look at iPhone's next direction


The iPhone Air is more than just a thin iPhone. Apple was able to make it the most efficient iPhone model yet by redesigning the internal architecture, and learning how to do this will no doubt help Apple design the iPhone Fold which is expected to be unveiled next year. So in a way, building the iPhone Air is practice for Apple as it gets ready to finally add the long-awaited foldable iPhone to the lineup.

The buzz is getting louder for the iPhone once again


With the new iPhone Air replacing the slow-selling iPhone Plus model (which replaced the equally slow-selling iPhone mini model), the iPhone 17 series feels energized as though the Apple Intelligence fiasco never took place. There has been strong demand for the iPhone 17 series pre-orders. For example, shipping dates for the iPhone 17 Pro Max were pushed back almost as soon as the first orders were accepted by Apple.

Will you hold off buying a new iPhone until next year?

Vote View Result

With T-Mobile's Jon Freier sharing photographs of the outside of the iPhone 17 series boxes, we can tell you that inside each box will be the phone, a 1-meter (3.28 feet) braided USB-C charging cable, and documentation. There are many carrier deals available, including several trade-in offers

Pre-order your iPhone 17 series model right here, right now!

iPhone 17: pre-order for $0.00/mo. at AT&T

$0 /mo
$23 06
$23 off (100%)
Get the iPhone 17 and enjoy improved design, better battery life, and top-tier performance. Right now, you can pre-order the device for $0.00/mo. with eligible iPhone trade-in (any condition) and a qualifying plan.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone Air: pre-order for $4.73/mo. at AT&T

$4 73 /mo
$27 78
$23 off (83%)
The slimmest iPhone is here! You can now pre-order the powerful iPhone Air at AT&T for only $4.73/mo. with an eligible iPhone trade-in from any year and a qualifying plan. Shipping is set for September 19.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17 Pro: pre-order for as low as $0.00/mo.

$0 /mo
$30 56
$31 off (100%)
The powerful iPhone 17 Pro is finally here! You can already pre-order the new Pro with an upgraded design and a brilliant display for as low as $0.00/mo. at AT&T. To get the deal, you must trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition and a suitable plan. The offer is available for new and existing customers.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17 Pro Max: pre-order for $2.78/mo.

$2 78 /mo
$33 34
$31 off (92%)
Trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition, set up a new line on a qualifying AT&T plan or upgrade your current one, and you can get a huge discount on the impressive iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meeting those requirements will bring the Pro Max to $2.78/mo. from its $33.34 monthly price at AT&T. That saves you up to $1,100 after 36 monthly bill credits.
Pre-order at AT&T

The iPhone 17 base model starts at $799, the iPhone Air starts at $999, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099 and up, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,199 and higher. All four models will start with 256GB of storage. The most expensive model is the 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max which will ring up at $1,999, making it the most expensive iPhone model ever. That could be a short-lived record as next year's foldable iPhone could start as high as $2,000 before considering the pricing for an iPhone Fold model with additional storage.

T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless