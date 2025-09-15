T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line

Apple differentiates the iPhone Air from the other phones for a good reason





iPhone 17 , iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max . But that is leaving out one model, the iPhone Air , allowing Apple to show off the phone's remarkably thin build. In a way, Apple is turning the box for the iPhone Air into an advertisement for the device. We've mentioned the boxes for thePro, and. But that is leaving out one model, the iPhone Air . Instead of showing that handset's rear panel on the box (which includes the single lens Fusion camera), the photo shows a side view of the, allowing Apple to show off the phone's remarkably thin build. In a way, Apple is turning the box for theinto an advertisement for the device.









The phone is 5.6mm thick (or .22 inches) compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max , which is 8.75mm thick (.34 inches). Even though the phone is so thin, Apple says that it was able to add optimizations that allow the battery to last for a full day. Apple had to compromise with the rear camera in order to leave more internal room for the battery. The 48MP rear Fusion camera includes a built-in 2x Telephoto camera. Apple can get away with having just one lens on the back of the iPhone Air because of computational photography, the same thing Google did to get away with including a single-lens 12MP camera on the early Pixel phones.





Apple has bragged about the Pro power inside the iPhone Air . By that, it means that it has equipped the phone with the A19 Pro application processor, the same chipset powering the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max .

The iPhone Air is an early look at iPhone's next direction





iPhone Air is more than just a thin iPhone. Apple was able to make it the most efficient iPhone model yet by redesigning the internal architecture, and learning how to do this will no doubt help Apple design the iPhone Fold which is expected to be unveiled next year. So in a way, building the iPhone Air is practice for Apple as it gets ready to finally add the long-awaited Theis more than just a thin iPhone. Apple was able to make it the most efficient iPhone model yet by redesigning the internal architecture, and learning how to do this will no doubt help Apple design thewhich is expected to be unveiled next year. So in a way, building theis practice for Apple as it gets ready to finally add the long-awaited foldable iPhone to the lineup.

The buzz is getting louder for the iPhone once again









iPhone 17 series boxes, we can tell you that inside each box will be the phone, a 1-meter (3.28 feet) braided USB-C charging cable, and documentation. There are many carrier deals available,

The iPhone 17 base model starts at $799, the iPhone Air starts at $999, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099 and up, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,199 and higher. All four models will start with 256GB of storage. The most expensive model is the 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max which will ring up at $1,999, making it the most expensive iPhone model ever. That could be a short-lived record as next year's foldable iPhone could start as high as $2,000 before considering the pricing for an iPhone Fold model with additional storage.

