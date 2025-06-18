Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Apple Watch Series 10 gets a lovely discount, making it a must-have

The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is worth every penny—especially at this price. Don’t miss out!

By
0comments
A person holding an Apple Watch Series 10.
Are you an Apple fan looking to score a premium smartwatch at a great price? Well, if you are, don’t wait around—just grab a brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 with this deal while you can!

Amazon is offering a $70 discount on the 46mm GPS version of this smartwatch, bringing the cost to just under $360. Additionally, several color options are available at this price tag, allowing you to get the one that best suits your style. Just hurry, as the timepiece was discounted by $100 a few days ago and there's no telling when the price cut might be reduced again—or completely obliterated from existence.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS, black): Now $70 OFF!

$70 off (16%)
The 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in Black is now $70 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $360. Loaded with features, a sleek look, and all-day battery life, this smartwatch is worth every penny. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


If you're still on the fence about pulling the trigger, just know you can't go wrong with the Series 10—unless you're an Android user, but that's a whole different story.

As Apple’s flagship smartwatch for non-outdoor aficionados, the Series 10 has a sleek look and a premium feel. It’s 10% thinner than its predecessors, making it even more comfortable to wear. And as one of the best smartwatches money can buy, it’s packed with a wide range of health-tracking features, including a water temperature sensor and sleep apnea detection. It even sports a depth gauge app, despite not being a diving watch.

Of course, it comes with safety features as well, boasting Apple’s Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection. And since it runs on watchOS, it provides easy access to the App Store, where you can download third-party apps.

Now add solid all-day battery life and fast charging that gets the smartwatch back to 80% in just 30 minutes, and you’ve got a wearable that’s perfect for most people. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and save while you can!

