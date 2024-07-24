The second-gen Apple Watch SE is a first-class steal at this crazy low price with 2-year warranty

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Released in 2022 with the same ultra-high-end S8 processor under the hood as the Apple Watch Series 8, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 is likely to get a sequel this fall after predictably not receiving one last year. But that's not necessarily great news for bargain hunters, as the Apple Watch SE 3 is obviously unlikely to hit its predecessor's current prices anytime soon.

If you're strapped for cash and want to buy the best smartwatch to pair with your new or old iPhone, it might therefore be a good idea to pull the trigger on a second-gen Apple Watch SE right now. Believe it or not, this thing is cheaper today than it was during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 celebrations last week, at least if you don't mind going the refurbished route.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Refurbished, Two-Year Warranty Included
$99 off (40%)
$149 99
$249
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band, New
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

While that typically means having to settle for a reduced warranty or no warranty at all, Woot's amazing new Apple Watch SE 2 deal incredibly comes with an extended two-year warranty. That should eliminate one of the major concerns normally associated with buying a gadget in refurb condition, and although the other little inconveniences are still present, we believe these $149.99 units are absolutely worth your attention while they're in stock at that lower-than-ever price.

No, they will likely not look flawless, displaying a "moderate" level of wear and tear that can include scratches, dents, dings, and more (depending on your luck), and no, the battery capacity will not sit at a perfect 100 percent out of the box. But the overall functionality and yes, even the cosmetic condition of these deeply discounted devices should make them total value champions at a whopping $100 under the $250 list price of brand-new units.

Unfortunately, you can only get the ultra-affordable Apple Watch SE 2 in a non-4G LTE-enabled 40mm variant with a midnight case and matching midnight band... and that's only if you hurry. Fortunately, Amazon is selling the same device in the same size and connectivity variant with a starlight case and starlight strap for a cool 60 bucks slashed off the aforementioned $250 regular price in brand-new condition, which is a solid deal you should definitely take into account when Woot's killer refurbished offer inevitably goes away.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

