Apple Watch SE overheating issues result in wrist burns, display damage



According to the report, some units of the health-centric wearable became heated to the point that the display got damaged and it burned the user's wrist in one instance. Some said they stumbled upon the issue while their watch was charging and others felt a burning sensation when it was on their wrist.



The issue cropped up within several days of usage and a telltale sign of self damage is a yellow spot on the screen spotted by affected uses.



The problem seems to be originating from the area above the display connectors, between the Taptic Engine and the Digital Crown.



Out of the six users who have come forward with the issue, three have received a refund from Apple. The headquarters will get back with a personal response in the coming days.



Although the issue is quite serious, it doesn't seem to be widespread and is apparently limited to a small batch of South Korea-bound models of the Apple Watch SE.



The watch was launched alongside the Apple Watch 6 as a budget alternative for people who don't want to splurge on the pricier model. It gets most of the essential features of the flagship model and also has the same design, but it has an older processor and lacks ECG monitoring, an always-On display, and the blood oxygen app. It went on sale on September 18.





Here are some pictures of the problematic units:



