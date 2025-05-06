Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

This deal is making the Apple Watch SE 2 one of the hottest-selling smartwatches right now

By
0comments
Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
A close-up of an Apple Watch SE 2 on a wrist.
Scoring a great smartwatch without breaking the bank is always a win, and right now, Amazon is making it easier than ever.

At the moment, you can snag the 40mm GPS version of the Apple Watch SE 2 for just under $170, thanks to an impressive 32% discount. That equates to $80 off the regular price. And while this offer has been available for a while, it's still worth taking advantage of, especially if you're an Apple user on a budget.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm]: Save $80!

$80 off (32%)
The 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 is now $80 off on Amazon, giving you a solid 32% discount. It delivers all the essential features without the high-end price tag, making it a fantastic deal. Don’t wait—this offer won’t last forever!
Buy at Amazon


The beautiful thing about the SE 2 is that it gives you the full Apple Watch experience without the hefty price tag. While it skips features like blood oxygen tracking, an always-on display, temperature sensing, and ECG, it still boasts all the essential health-tracking functions, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking.

In addition, it comes with essential safety capabilities like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection, ensuring help is on hand when you need it most.

Plus, it runs on watchOS, giving you access to the App Store directly from your wrist while also allowing you to personalize your watch face and download apps with ease. Battery life? It's solid enough to last the day—but like most standard Apple Watches, expect to charge it overnight.

All in all, the Apple Watch SE 2 may be affordable, but it's a top choice for those who want a fancy smartwatch full of features without paying a hefty price. Furthermore, this bad boy delivers even more value at its current sub-$170 price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate—grab yours for much less than usual before the offer expires.
