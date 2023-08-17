Wanting an Apple Watch on a budget? Get the OG Apple Watch SE from Walmart at a whopping $130 discount

Get the OG Apple Watch SE for $130 OFF Save $130 on Apple's 2020 Apple Watch SE and get the perfect companion for your iPhone. The watch packs a lot of features and is still worth it even in 2023. $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart

While the first-gen Apple Watch SE is now quite old, it's an exceptional bargain, especially with Walmart's current $130 discount. The watch packs many of the health tracking features found in its much more expensive brothers, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. It only lacks the ECG functionality, SpO2 measurement, and that fancy body temperature sensor. The first-gen Apple Watch SE doesn't have an Always on Display feature either and doesn't support Apple's crash detection feature.As every Apple Watch in the multiverse — except the Apple Watch Ultra — the OG Apple Watch SE lasts only about a day on a single charge. So, sadly, no exceptional battery life here. That said, the battery life won't be an issue if you charge your Apple Watch SE during the night.With almost all the features available on the more expensive Apple Watches, the Apple Watch SE is pretty awesome, even in 2023. While it may be slower at times due to its older processor, it's not frustrating to the point of making you toss the smartwatch through the window. In other words, the OG Apple Watch SE is still worth it, and with it being a real steal at Walmart at the moment, we suggest you go and get one while the offer lasts.