Apple is basing watchOS updates on user feedback, but this one seems to be asking for too much
If I ask you to name an Apple product, you’re likely to say iPhone. Maybe some of you would’ve said AirPods and maybe even iPad. But I wonder how many of you would have actually said Apple Watch? I mean, it’s still one of the best smartwatches around, right?
Right. But it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Don’t get me wrong — if you are knees deep in the Apple ecosystem, it only makes sense to go all-in and invest in an Apple Watch. The concept of the system going full circle is extremely enticing to anyone who has had a taste of it.
Apple VPs Kevin Lynch and Deidre Caldbeck are the guests featured in the aforementioned interview. The conversation focused primarily on the features expected to come with this Fall’s latest watchOS update, which was unveiled at WWDC on Jun 5, 2023.
As the pair were going over some of the ways in which the user interface was tweaked to become more logical to use, with special regards to the Digital Crown, they mentioned that these changes were based on user feedback.
Their point of view, in all honesty, is completely understandable. Apple is diligently supporting watchOS with new features and tweaks. What happens when one of these breaks a third-party watch face? Apple wouldn’t be able to reach out and fix it, as its not its product. But the Big A is likely to get the blame none-the-less. And that's simply no good.
Still though, even if the pre-built options for watchfaces are limited, apps like Facer allow users to do tons of cool things with their smartwatches — including the Apple Watch. So if you’ve got something in mind that Apple is unlikely to bring to life, you can always use one of these platforms to bring your idea to life.
But still, the Apple Watch isn’t a top-pick for smartwatch lovers, because it doesn’t offer as many customization options. Especially when talking about watchfaces. And by the looks of things — and judging by this interview with TagesAngzeiger (translated source) — that isn’t about to change.
Image credit - PhoneArena
At this point, the topic of third-party watch faces was brought up. And to that, the officials elaborated — in typical business-lingo — that third-party watch faces are difficult, because they are hard to support.
