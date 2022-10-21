Apple Watch look-alike with 2-week battery life & plenty of smarts is ridiculously cheap right now

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you are still on the fence about getting a smartwatch and not willing to spend upwards of $300 on an Apple, Samsung, or Google watch, we have got just the deal for you. The Amazfit GTS, which was already cheap, to begin with, is selling for an insanely low price on Amazon right now.

The Amazfit GTS offers everything a first-time smartwatch buyer would want in their watch - lots of smarts built in, a 1.65-inch AMOLED display, and a lightweight design. It even has an always-on display like the best smartwatches around and can show notifications from your phone.

The watch can also be used to control audio playback. It also has a compass and find my phone feature.

Amazfit GTS Fitness

14-Day Battery Life | Heart Rate Monitor | Audio Control | 1.65 inches screen | GPS| Sleep Tracking | Swimming Tracking | Water Resistant
$60 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

It comes with 5ATM water resistance, meaning it can be submerged up to 50 meters. The device also has impressive health tracking features such as sleep monitoring and step tracking, and boasts GPS with fourteen tracked sports. The wearable also has a heart rate monitor.

One of the watch's main highlights is its 14-day battery life. In contrast, pricier new watches last around 24 hours. Another great thing is that it works with both iPhones and Android phones.

To sum it up, this watch might be three years old and not as feature-stacked as recent smartwatches, but it delivers on the basics. The watch GTS was introduced with a price tag of $149.99 but these days it usually sells for around $119.99. 

Amazon has discounted it by 50 percent and is currently offering it for only $60, which makes it unmissable. Get yours now before all stock is sold out.
