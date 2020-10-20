Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Woot has a boatload of iPhones and Apple Watches on sale at excellent prices today only

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 20, 2020, 5:57 AM
There's no better time to buy a previous-generation iPhone or Apple Watch than shortly after the official announcement or commercial release of a new edition. We know, the sheer thought of owning an iPhone X, XR, or Apple Watch Series 3 now that the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 family, Apple Watch SE, and Series 6 are a thing might cause some of you a strong sense of physical repulsion, but many other people will likely see the deals that we're about to detail as incredible opportunities to enter or stay in Cupertino's ecosystem without spending a small fortune.

The great thing about Woot's latest extensive sale, like a lot of such sales in the past, is that it pretty much includes something for everyone, whether you're looking to pay 100 bucks or $975 for a deeply discounted iOS handset or watchOS wearable in refurbished condition.

While we're not entirely sure if an iPhone 11 Pro Max refurb fetching anywhere between $840 and the aforementioned $975 is a very smart investment when you can pre-order the hot new iPhone 12 Pro with 5G support for $999 (in brand-new condition), it's certainly not easy to find a better sub-$400 device than the iPhone XR.

Originally released back in 2018 at a $750 MSRP, the 6.1-inch notched handset is still available directly from Apple at $500 and up, while Woot is charging as little as $369.99 today only for a fully unlocked unit with a 90-day warranty included. 

You can get an upgrade from the base 64GB storage space to your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $429.99 and $479.99 respectively... or you can spend $499 and up for a XS or XS Max with a high-quality OLED display in tow and a dual rear-facing camera system.

Your five Benjamins will buy you the smaller 5.8-inch iPhone XS in a 256GB storage variant or the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch XS Max model with only 64 gigs of internal storage space. Meanwhile, bargain hunters on super-tight budgets can pay just $139.99 for an iPhone 7, with the 7 Plus, 8, and 8 Plus available for a limited time starting at $250, $220, and $300 respectively.

Finally, if you're a cash-strapped smartwatch buyer, you can choose from an Apple Watch Series 1 priced at $99.99 and up, a Series 2 starting at a measly $10 more, a Series 3 available for as little as $170, and a Series 4 setting you back at least $250. 

Just like every single iPhone on sale right now from this 100 percent reliable Amazon-owned e-tailer, all these ultra-affordable Apple Watch units come with a 90-day warranty in refurbished condition, with a "moderate" level of wear and tear and full functionality outside of their physical appearance.

