Woot has a boatload of iPhones and Apple Watches on sale at excellent prices today only
While we're not entirely sure if an iPhone 11 Pro Max refurb fetching anywhere between $840 and the aforementioned $975 is a very smart investment when you can pre-order the hot new iPhone 12 Pro with 5G support for $999 (in brand-new condition), it's certainly not easy to find a better sub-$400 device than the iPhone XR.
Originally released back in 2018 at a $750 MSRP, the 6.1-inch notched handset is still available directly from Apple at $500 and up, while Woot is charging as little as $369.99 today only for a fully unlocked unit with a 90-day warranty included.
You can get an upgrade from the base 64GB storage space to your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $429.99 and $479.99 respectively... or you can spend $499 and up for a XS or XS Max with a high-quality OLED display in tow and a dual rear-facing camera system.
Your five Benjamins will buy you the smaller 5.8-inch iPhone XS in a 256GB storage variant or the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch XS Max model with only 64 gigs of internal storage space. Meanwhile, bargain hunters on super-tight budgets can pay just $139.99 for an iPhone 7, with the 7 Plus, 8, and 8 Plus available for a limited time starting at $250, $220, and $300 respectively.
Finally, if you're a cash-strapped smartwatch buyer, you can choose from an Apple Watch Series 1 priced at $99.99 and up, a Series 2 starting at a measly $10 more, a Series 3 available for as little as $170, and a Series 4 setting you back at least $250.
Just like every single iPhone on sale right now from this 100 percent reliable Amazon-owned e-tailer, all these ultra-affordable Apple Watch units come with a 90-day warranty in refurbished condition, with a "moderate" level of wear and tear and full functionality outside of their physical appearance.