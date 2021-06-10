Apple leaks upcoming Fitness+ Audio Meditations feature for Apple Watch
The next Fitness+ feature for Apple Watch is Audio Meditations
A now-removed image from WWDC reveals that Apple is planning to add Audio Meditations for Apple Watch users to the Fitness+ subscription service that launched last December.
Unlike the Apple Watch-exclusive Time to Walk feature that’s included inside the Workout app, these new Audio Meditations look set to be integrated directly into the Mindfulness app, known as the Breathe app on past watchOS versions.
