Apple leaks upcoming Fitness+ Audio Meditations feature for Apple Watch

Joshua Swingle
Joshua Swingle
Jun 10, 2021, 8:54 AM
Apple leaks upcoming Fitness+ Audio Meditations feature for Apple Watch
WWDC 2021 comes to an end tomorrow. The week started with Apple announcing iOS 15, it continued with the brand teasing a 120Hz iPhone 13, and it’s ending with an unexpected leak that comes directly from Apple.

The next Fitness+ feature for Apple Watch is Audio Meditations


A now-removed image from WWDC reveals that Apple is planning to add Audio Meditations for Apple Watch users to the Fitness+ subscription service that launched last December.

The image, first spotted by MacRumors, made an appearance in Apple’s Platforms State of the Union video for WWDC 2021. The updated version of the video removes the image and replaces it with one of the new Mindfulness app.

Unlike the Apple Watch-exclusive Time to Walk feature that’s included inside the Workout app, these new Audio Meditations look set to be integrated directly into the Mindfulness app, known as the Breathe app on past watchOS versions.

It’s unclear when Apple plans to release Audio Meditations on Fitness+, but the feature’s appearance alongside watchOS 8 material suggests that it could be on the hold until the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 debuts in the fall.

The latter, for reference, is expected to offer a flat frame and a design language that resembles what’s seen on the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. A better chipset is on the cards too, as is a new green color option.

