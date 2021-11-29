The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price this Cyber Monday

The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price this Cyber Monday0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yes, we know - the Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest and greatest in Apple’s wearable portfolio but the previous generation is still alive and kicking. Some even think that the Series 7 should’ve been called the 6S, as there’s not much groundbreaking improvement over the Series 6.
One of the drawbacks of this deal is that you have to get the Project (RED) edition in order to save $100. But hey, getting a red watch might be a statement, and what’s more - you’re helping some pretty important causes with this purchase. Get it while the deal lasts, and be sure to check out our Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, too.