The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price this Cyber Monday

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price this Cyber Monday
The Apple Watch is undoubtedly the king of smartwatches and Apple knows it. Normally, you need to cough up north of $500 to get a good one but this Cyber Monday the Apple Watch 6 (GPS) has plummeted to its lowest price ever. You can get one for just $299 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

(Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - Sport Band

$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Yes, we know - the Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest and greatest in Apple’s wearable portfolio but the previous generation is still alive and kicking. Some even think that the Series 7 should’ve been called the 6S, as there’s not much groundbreaking improvement over the Series 6.

You’re still getting the same ECG and blood oxygen tracking capabilities, high/low heart rate notifications, sleep tracking, and fall detection as with the Series 7. Both models are water-resistant up to 50 meters, and yes, the Series 7 has the new S7 chip but you won’t feel the difference - the Apple Watch Series 6 is more than fast enough.

One of the drawbacks of this deal is that you have to get the Project (RED) edition in order to save $100. But hey, getting a red watch might be a statement, and what’s more - you’re helping some pretty important causes with this purchase. Get it while the deal lasts, and be sure to check out our Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, too.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) specs
Review
9.0
25%off $300 Special Walmart $385 Special Amazon $399 Special Target
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

