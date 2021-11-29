The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price this Cyber Monday





Yes, we know - the Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest and greatest in Apple’s wearable portfolio but the previous generation is still alive and kicking. Some even think that the Series 7 should’ve been called the 6S, as there’s not much groundbreaking improvement over the Series 6.You’re still getting the same ECG and blood oxygen tracking capabilities, high/low heart rate notifications, sleep tracking, and fall detection as with the Series 7. Both models are water-resistant up to 50 meters, and yes, the Series 7 has the new S7 chip but you won’t feel the difference - the Apple Watch Series 6 is more than fast enough.One of the drawbacks of this deal is that you have to get the Project (RED) edition in order to save $100. But hey, getting a red watch might be a statement, and what’s more - you’re helping some pretty important causes with this purchase. Get it while the deal lasts, and be sure to check out our Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, too.