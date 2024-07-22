The Apple Sports scoreboard app receives an update

Sports apps are plentiful on both iOS and Android. This past February Apple released its own free sports app called Apple Sports that keeps users up to date with the latest scores, stats, and gambling odds. For die-hard sports fans, this app is not going to satisfy you completely. While it will show you the latest scores, the app does not include any news or game recaps, nor does it share any video highlights. So unless you're a gambler, the Apple Sports app is quite limited.







The app does sport a 4.4 rating (see what we did there?) out of 5 in the App Store with most users praising the Apple Sports app for having great potential. And while that might be the case, for now, Apple doesn't seem to give many sports fans a reason to use the app instead of ESPN. Perhaps that's the point and Apple Sports is just an app to use when you want to quickly know how the Yankees are faring on a given summer night either because you're a fan of the Bronx Bombers or because you have a few bucks riding on the outcome of the game.









Nonetheless, Apple has just updated the app to Version 1.5 which includes the addition of an indicator to Major League Baseball box scores that will show a pitcher's wins, losses, and saves. The App Store listing for the app also mentions the second new feature: "Follow live as every MLS and Liga MX club competes for the Leagues Cup."





Currently, the app shows the schedules, stats, scores, and more for NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and Premier League contests. Games in progress show play-by-play information in real-time. Without knowing what Apple's intentions are for the app, we can tell you that right now it shows up as the 54th top free sports app in the App Store well behind eighth-rated ESPN but slightly ahead of the 56th ranked Fox Sports app. The top free sports app in the App Store is the MLB Ballparks app.



