Research shows Apple TV+ will have 36 million subscribers by 2026, Disney+ will lead with 284.2 million

Apple TV+ predicted to reach 36 million subscribers by 2026, while Disney+ -- 284.2 million

According to the report, Netflix is expected to have 270.7 million subscribers by then. Netflix's subscriber count is still impressive, but expectations for its growth have dropped by a few million in comparison to last year's data and predictions.







Apple TV+ working hard to become a better movie streaming platform



Recently, we reported on the show For All Mankind and the fact that Cupertino has signed to start making a fourth season of the popular series , while its third season doesn't even have an official release date yet. Expectations about its release are pointing to late 2021 or even early 2022.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up