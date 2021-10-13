Research shows Apple TV+ will have 36 million subscribers by 2026, Disney+ will lead with 284.2 million

Research shows Apple TV+ will have 36 million subscribers by 2026, Disney+ will lead with 284.2 million0
The new report by research firm Digital TV Research shows that Apple TV+ is expected to reach nearly 36 million subscribers by the end of 2026. However, this number still means Apple TV+ won't get as popular as its other competitors, namely Disney+ and Netflix. The same paper shows that Disney's streaming service will reach the stunning 284.2 million subscribers by 2026, and will reportedly beat Netflix as the market leader.
According to the report, Netflix is expected to have 270.7 million subscribers by then. Netflix's subscriber count is still impressive, but expectations for its growth have dropped by a few million in comparison to last year's data and predictions.
Amazon Prime Video, another competitor, is also expected to show significant growth in subscriber count for the same five-year period and is expected to occupy third place with 243.4 million subscribers. The fourth place, according to the report, will be for the Chinese platform iQiyi with 76.8 million expected users, while HBO Max is expected to come in fifth with 76.3 million subs.
Apple TV+ is currently holding a 3% market share, according to another research, and it currently has less than 20 million subscribers. It is expected to grow by about 16 million by 2026 and reach 36 million subscribers.
Apple TV+ working hard to become a better movie streaming platform
So far, Apple TV+ has a bit more than 70 original shows and Cupertino has been aggressively investing into getting leading Hollywood names and well-known personalities to participate in its original content. Examples of names include Sam Catlin, Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Misha Green, Moshe Zonder, Alon Aranya, and many more.
Apple TV+ debuted back in November of 2019, and several of its official shows became quite popular.
Recently, we reported on the show For All Mankind and the fact that Cupertino has signed to start making a fourth season of the popular series, while its third season doesn't even have an official release date yet. Expectations about its release are pointing to late 2021 or even early 2022.
This TV series presents a hypothetical scenario of what would have happened if the global race to the moon had never ended, as well as if the Soviet Union had actually beat the United States to the first crewed moon landing. Season 3 will take place in the future with older versions of Joel Kinnaman as Ed Baldwin, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson, and Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison.
Apple's plans for the expansion of the Apple TV+ subscription and presence on the movie and show-streaming platform market is also showing in the fact that recently Roku remotes got an Apple TV+ button alongside the buttons for Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.