$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple

Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden as it sits along Netflix and Disney+

Daniel Petrov
By
Jul 01, 2021, 5:05 AM
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden as it sits along Netflix and Disney+
While populating its TV+ streaming service with movies and hit TV series like the upcoming Foundation, Apple has apparently started to consider it a viable contender to the Netflix, Disney+, or Hulus of this world.

So much so, that it is slowly weaning us off the free annual subscription that came with every iPhone or iPad when the service launched. It actually continued for more than a year but no more, as today is the last day you can cancel it and not be charged Apple's arguably low $4.99 monthly fee.

Roku remotes get an Apple TV+ button


As if to solidify its newfangled conviction that TV+ is now worthy of a place in the pantheon of popular streaming services, Apple has entered in a partnership with Roku on the hush-hush, proudly displaying a TV+ button on the stream box juggernaut's new remotes.

Roku Express 4K+ w/ Apple TV+

$39 99
Buy at BestBuy
According to LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield, however, the Roku remote button buyout move is rather unprecedented for Apple and actually shows the opposite of TV+ viability conviction.

Nobody ever would have expected this. The thought that Apple, rather than create a device that’s going to replace Roku is now buying a button next to Netflix or next to Disney+ just shows you that as they get into the content business, they need to be everywhere.

Well, Apple actually has a device, and a streaming box at that, yet the Apple TV 4K popularity is rather low compared to Roku's sticks and boxes, even after the introduction of the new Siri Remote

We kid, but yeah, Apple is selectively opening its walled garden at places where it needs wider acceptance of its efforts to crack new markets like in streaming or audio, and the new TV+ Roku remote button is just an depiction of this trend.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Facebook wants to turn Instagram into a TikTok clone
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Facebook wants to turn Instagram into a TikTok clone
Apple is investing $200 million in mini-LED production as it struggles to meet iPad Pro demand
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Apple is investing $200 million in mini-LED production as it struggles to meet iPad Pro demand
Twitter will allow users to add security keys as the sole authentication method
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Twitter will allow users to add security keys as the sole authentication method
T-Mobile lets iPhone users test its 5G network for free even if on Verizon or AT&T via eSIM
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile lets iPhone users test its 5G network for free even if on Verizon or AT&T via eSIM
Google rolls out digital COVID vaccine certificate card support for Android
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google rolls out digital COVID vaccine certificate card support for Android
Apple Watch saves a 78 year old man who was unconscious after life threatening fall
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple Watch saves a 78 year old man who was unconscious after life threatening fall
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless