Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden as it sits along Netflix and Disney+0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
So much so, that it is slowly weaning us off the free annual subscription that came with every iPhone or iPad when the service launched. It actually continued for more than a year but no more, as today is the last day you can cancel it and not be charged Apple's arguably low $4.99 monthly fee.
Roku remotes get an Apple TV+ button
According to LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield, however, the Roku remote button buyout move is rather unprecedented for Apple and actually shows the opposite of TV+ viability conviction.
Nobody ever would have expected this. The thought that Apple, rather than create a device that’s going to replace Roku is now buying a button next to Netflix or next to Disney+ just shows you that as they get into the content business, they need to be everywhere.
Well, Apple actually has a device, and a streaming box at that, yet the Apple TV 4K popularity is rather low compared to Roku's sticks and boxes, even after the introduction of the new Siri Remote.
We kid, but yeah, Apple is selectively opening its walled garden at places where it needs wider acceptance of its efforts to crack new markets like in streaming or audio, and the new TV+ Roku remote button is just an depiction of this trend.