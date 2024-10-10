Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Apple and Amazon ink deal to offer Apple TV+ via Prime Video

Apple Wireless service Amazon
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ catalog | Image credit: Amazon
Apple and Amazon have just announced an agreement to distribute Apple TV+ to customers via the Prime Video streaming service. However, the deal only covers potential customers in the United States, so if you live in other countries and are looking to subscribe to Apple TV from Prime Video, you won’t be able to do that yet.

On the bright side, Prime Video customers in the United States will soon be able to subscribe to Apple TV+. Amazon mentions in an official announcement that Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in the US later this month. Those interested will be able to watch Apple TV+ by paying $9.99 per month for a special add-on.

Anyone paying for the Apple TV+ add-on via Prime Video will have access to premium programs like Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, as well as global blockbusters such as Wolfs, The Instigators, and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

According to Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services, the decision to put Apple TV+ on Prime Video was made in order to expose the service to as many viewers as possible, which makes perfect sense.

On the other hand, Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said that the new deal will expand Amazon’s offering and will make it easier for customers to choose what they want to watch from a single app.

Even though the Apple TV+ subscription price remains the same even if acquired via Prime Video, this seems like a good deal for those who are already subscribed to Amazon’s streaming service.

It’s not just the Apple Original films, documentaries and series produced or distributed by Apple TV+ that give the service value, but also the fact that it features select Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass and is the home of “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly Major League Baseball double-header available for subscribers with no local broadcast restrictions.

If you’re passionate about soccer or baseball (or both), then Apple TV+ is one way to satisfy your thirst for either of the two sports.
Cosmin Vasile
