Prime Video now shows what content isn't free

A new Prime Video update is now rolling out, addressing one of the biggest criticisms the service was getting - that it's hard to distinguish what's included in your subscription. You needed to first click on it to find out. But now, we get this very useful update which will make it easier for you to know which feature is free and which isn't.
Prime Video is one of the benefits of an Amazon Prime subscription. However, not many people were using it, probably because it wasn't obvious what you could watch with your subscription and what needed additional payment to watch. The service is now becoming more relevant with improvements in the content and price increases in the competition.
If a title requires additional payment, a yellow shopping bag icon will indicate this.
You also get a new "Prime" destination in the navigation area that lets you browse movies, TV shows, and others, that are available at no additional cost with a Prime membership.
Free doesn't mean ad-free though, so do keep that in mind.
The. new update also brings a a navigation bar with single-click access to titles; an improved way of browsing, signing up for, and managing add-on subscriptions; and personalized content recommendations powered by generative AI.
The update is now rolling out globally, and according to Amazon, should take a few weeks to reach everyone.
The new interface is also simpler and more personalized, which should help you find something to watch faster.
And now, Amazon is releasing an update to fix the annoying issue with the pricing. You should now be able to see more easily what is included with the Prime membership and what you need to pay extra for. With the update, logos for Prime and add-on subscription services (like Max, Paramount+, Starz, MGM+, and Crunchyroll) will appear on the title cards of a movie or TV show. Those should indicate which service the content is available on.
I personally find this update one of the most useful updates Amazon Prime Video has gotten recently. It is very annoying to finally find a title you're interested in and then, when clicking on it, you find out it's not included in your Prime membership. This update will make things easier, and hopefully, Prime Video will become more popular thanks to that.
