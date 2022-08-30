All new Apple TV+ kids shows announced for the back-to-school season

Fresh, original series, new on-screen imaginings of beloved properties, as well as returning fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series





Get your kids excited about all new titles like #SagoMiniFriends, #Slumberkins, #InterruptingChicken, and #CircuitBreaks — all coming soon to Apple TV+https://t.co/GYXN5FOQQChttps://t.co/93NWpFtAmQ — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) August 29, 2022

New and returning Apple TV+ kid shows in fall 2022

So, what can your children expect to watch on Apple TV+ during the "vibrant fall slate," as Apple puts it? Here's the scoop:

Sago Mini Friends - preschool animation based on characters from the Sago Mini World

Slumberkins - puppet show and animation stemming from the the faved Jim Henson studio

Interrupting Chicken - animation based on the famous kid's book by David Ezra Stein

Circuit Breakers - a children's sci-fi show

Returning Apple TV+ children series

Peanuts specials (9/9), including He’s a Bully, Charlie Brown; He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown; It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown; It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown; There’s No Time for Love, Charlie Brown; Why, Charlie Brown, Why?; You’re in Love, Charlie Brown; and You’re the Greatest, Charlie Brown.

Wolfboy, Everything Factory, Get Rolling With Otis (9/30)

Hello, Jack! (10/7)

