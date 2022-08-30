 All new Apple TV+ kids shows announced for the back-to-school season - PhoneArena
All new Apple TV+ kids shows announced for the back-to-school season

Apple
Apple has provided an updated schedule for its TV+ fall children shows schedule, for both new and returning series. 

"Fresh, original series, new on-screen imaginings of beloved properties, as well as returning fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series" are all on the cards, according to Apple.


New and returning Apple TV+ kid shows in fall 2022


So, what can your children expect to watch on Apple TV+ during the "vibrant fall slate," as Apple puts it? Here's the scoop:

  • Sago Mini Friends - preschool animation based on characters from the Sago Mini World
  • Slumberkins - puppet show and animation stemming from the the faved Jim Henson studio
  • Interrupting Chicken - animation based on the famous kid's book by David Ezra Stein
  • Circuit Breakers - a children's sci-fi show

Returning Apple TV+ children series


  • Peanuts specials (9/9), including He’s a Bully, Charlie Brown; He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown; It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown; It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown; There’s No Time for Love, Charlie Brown; Why, Charlie Brown, Why?; You’re in Love, Charlie Brown; and You’re the Greatest, Charlie Brown.
  • Wolfboy, Everything Factory, Get Rolling With Otis (9/30)
  • Hello, Jack! (10/7)
  • Ghostwriter (10/21)



