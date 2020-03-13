Despite COVID-19, Apple still expects to ship 90 million AirPods this year for a 50% hike
Apple dominated the wearables industry in 2019 thanks to the Apple Watch and the wireless Bluetooth AirPods. The former is the most popular watch (not just smartwatch) in the world and the latter is the most popular ear-worn wearable on this planet. And Apple took its AirPods to the next tier with the introduction of the AirPods Pro last October. The Pro version of the earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency mode allows users to hear ambient sounds when they so desire.
Will Apple unveil an over-the-ear AirPods headset later this year?
And there soon could be a new lower-priced version of the AirPods Pro. Last month, there was speculation about a low-priced version of the product that would be called AirPods Pro Lite; production of the "hearable" is supposed to start late this month or early next month. If Apple sells the standard AirPods version for as low as $159 and the "Pro" variant for $249, why sell a Lite version of the AirPods? The way we see it, the AirPods Pro Lite model could include some form of Active Noise Cancellation at a lower price.
The AirPods name might be used by Apple on an upcoming over-the-ear headphone that showed up in Target's inventory system. Last month we told you that some Target employees were leaking screenshots of the retailer's internal inventory system with one product listed as the Apple AirPods X Generation, priced at $399.99. TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who usually knows all about an Apple device even before CEO Tim Cook signs off on it, says that he expects another high-end pair of AirPods from Apple to materialize at around the mid-point of this year. That sounds as though that Kuo is talking about the over-the-ear X Generation AirPods and certainly not the AirPods Pro Lite.
The AirPods X Generation could be introduced at the same event that takes the wraps off of the Apple iPhone 9 entry-level handset, and the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets with Apple's most powerful chipset to date (A13X Bionic); these premium slates are expected to feature the same camera setup used on the iPhone 11 Pro models with the addition of a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. The coronavirus has forced Apple to delay this event to an unknown date hopefully in the near future.