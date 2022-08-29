Top analyst: Apple tested feature missing from iPhone 13 on the new models before mass production



One of the many rumors related to Apple's "Far Out" space-themed invitation for this year's iPhone 14 unveiling event is that the invitation was a clue that the new handsets will offer satellite connectivity. This feature was bandied about exactly one year ago today when TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a custom version of the Snapdragon X60 modem chip employed on the iPhone 13 line would be used to allow the 2021 iPhone models to support low-earth-orbit satellite communications.





While the Snapdragon X60 modem chip is indeed inside the iPhone 13 series, Apple never announced any features for the 2021 phones that required the use of satellite connectivity.







Apple could decide to offer wireless service via satellites but that might be a few years away. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple had two uses ready for satellite connectivity on the iPhone . One is to allow iPhone users to send emergency texts in areas without cellular service. A new color for text message bubbles would join the iconic blue (iMessage) and green (SMS) as a message sent via satellite would be in a gray bubble.







The feature would also allow iPhone owners to call emergency services if they witness a catastrophe such as a plane crash or a boat sinking and cannot connect to a cellular network. Eventually, Apple could offer satellite connectivity for data and this would be another recurring subscription service for Apple's massive Services unit.



