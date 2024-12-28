Apple has a mystery announcement to make next weekend

2025 will be here before you know it and Apple is teasing a mystery announcement that it will make during the first weekend of 2025, January 4th and January 5th. The tech giant has been running an ad campaign showing scenes from various Apple TV+ shows with the tagline "See for yourself" superimposed over the image. Despite the promos, it isn't clear exactly what Apple plans to announce next week.





With Apple employing the "See for yourself" tagline, some believe that the company will allow everyone to view Apple TV+ for free during the new year's first weekend. Back in 2020, Apple allowed anyone to view certain Apple TV+ content for free during a limited time period. The company recently released the first eight minutes of the second season of the sci-fi thriller "Severance" which debuted its first season in 2022 and fans have been waiting for the second season to drop ever since.









Apple offers a free three-month trial of Apple TV+ to those who purchase a new Apple device. After a seven-day free trial, you can purchase an individual one-month subscription to the Apple TV+ app for $9.99 per month. You can share your subscription with up to five family members. Keep in mind that the subscription automatically renews each month until cancelled.









You can also sign up for Apple TV+ via the Apple One bundle plan that allows you to bundle together up to six Apple subscription services for one lower monthly price that includes 2TB of iCloud+ storage. You can get a one month free trial of Apple One. Besides Apple TV+, the other Apple Services you can add to an Apple One bundle include iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+.



Another way to access Apple TV+ is through a student subscription to Apple Music which costs $5.99 per month. To verify your status as a student, you'll need to have an email with a ".edu" domain name. Apple also uses a third-party firm called UNiDAYS for verification. Access to Apple TV+ with an Apple Music student plan is a limited-time offer and can end at any time. TV+ access ends when the subscriber is no longer eligible to subscribe to the Student plan.





On your Apple Calendar app, set a reminder for January 4th and January 5th. It's just a week away and by the time next Sunday has turned into Monday, we should know exactly what Apple has up its sleeve regarding Apple TV+.

