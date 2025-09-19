Apple and T-Mobile are fixing a big iPhone 17 pre-order error right on time





While early T-Mobile plans, many orders initially showed much lower values for very good devices, scaring customers into thinking they'll have to pay through the nose for their new phones. While early iPhone 17 , 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air buyers were promised $800 discounts with eligible trade-ins on selectplans, many orders initially showed much lower values for very good devices, scaring customers into thinking they'll have to pay through the nose for their new phones.

T-Mobile But if you didn't cancel your order, you might want to check your email for an important message from Apple shared and confirmed by many Redditors over the last 24 hours. As it turns out (and as anyone familiar with Apple andcould have easily anticipated), the error was noticed and will quickly be fixed.





If you only got a $200 instant credit for your "good condition" trade-in, for instance, you should expect to receive the difference to 800 bucks in the form of T-Mobile bill credits starting at some point in the next three billing cycles. That's not exactly ideal for fairly obvious reasons, but we all know trade-in deals tend to be convoluted and take a little bit of time on occasion, so it's definitely good to hear that everyone will eventually get what they're owed.

Apple and T-Mo's error appears to have specifically impacted folks on Magenta's costly Go5G Plus plan, so if you don't have that, you probably didn't go through a state of panic this last week... but you also may have received a smaller discount than $800.





T-Mobile rather than Apple, and the industry-leading "Un-carrier" is set to keep Of course, you did always have the option to pre-order your new iPhone of choice fromrather than Apple, and the industry-leading "Un-carrier" is set to keep a lot of great deals going for these bad boys even after the pre-order window officially closes today.



