Apple surprised by the strong demand for this 5G phone

Sources have told Digitimes that Apple is also about to order additional VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) chips and that action means a lot. These chips are used to help the LiDAR sensor send out light beams that bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. The length of time that it takes for this to occur can help an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max compute more precise depth information for AR and to deliver improved bokeh blurs in Portrait mode.









The LiDAR sensor, first seen on the latest iPad Pro models, is limited to the iPhone 12 Pro series. That means that since the only iPhone 12 version Pro currently available is the iPhone 12 Pro, the increase in VCSEL orders means that demand for this particular model is better than expected.