Apple

Apple Store goes down ahead of 'One More Thing' event

Joshua Swingle
Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 10, 2020, 8:06 AM
Apple Store goes down ahead of 'One More Thing' event
The Apple Event is scheduled to start in less than four hours’ time. A range of new products are expected and, ahead of their reveal, the Apple Store has gone down for the third time in as many months.

You should expect MacBooks and AirTags


Apple hasn’t announced which products it will be unveiling today, but reports suggest the focus will primarily be on Apple Silicon Macs. Namely, a new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro are expected.

Other possibilities on the Mac front include an updated 16-inch MacBook Pro, an all-new iMac, and even a revised Mac Mini. Appearances for these three products are far from guaranteed, however.

In addition to these Mac devices, Apple is also expected to unveil its highly anticipated AirTags item tracking tags. A custom keychain, which leaked hours ago, and sleeve will be unveiled too.

The last product that could be announced is AirPods Studio, although this one is more likely to make an appearance in early 2021. Apple’s over-ear headphones will retail at $349 and offer a reversible design with interchangeable ear cups.

