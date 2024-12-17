Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple Sports major update introduces Key Plays, pre-game lineups, more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
Apple Sports welcoming screen
Apple Sports made its way to iPhones back in February. Since then, Apple’s main sports mobile app received quite a few updates that added many requested features and loads of improvements.

Mainly used by sports fans to quickly access scores and stats, Apple Sports keeps fans up to date on the following leagues: MLS, MLB, NFL, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A.

The latest version of Apple Sports introduces a handful of new features and improvements that further enhance user experience. For starters, the league standings now include multiple ways to track which teams have qualified for the post-season and which have been eliminated.

Another important new addition to the sports app is the ability to schedule a Live Activity for any game on the Today tab to automatically get a real-time scorecard on the Lock Screen when the action starts.

Known for providing very fast access to scores, Apple Sports makes it even more convenient to catch up on scoring play and big moments in a game with Key Plays. This is a brand-new feature that’s accessible from the new Play-By-Play tab.

Apple Sports major update introduces Key Plays, pre-game lineups, more
Apple Sports app | Image credit: Apple

Last but not least, Apple Sports has been updated with pre-game lineups for soccer and baseball game pages, but only when these are available.

All the new features and improvements mentioned above are coming with Apple Sports version 2.3, so if you haven’t updated yet, head to the App Store to download the new iteration to check out these new benefits.

Keep in mind that availability and features may vary by country, region, or device. Also, Apple Sports’ main features require internet access over a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The app is free to use and is available for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless