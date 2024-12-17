Apple Sports major update introduces Key Plays, pre-game lineups, more
Apple Sports made its way to iPhones back in February. Since then, Apple’s main sports mobile app received quite a few updates that added many requested features and loads of improvements.
Mainly used by sports fans to quickly access scores and stats, Apple Sports keeps fans up to date on the following leagues: MLS, MLB, NFL, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A.
Another important new addition to the sports app is the ability to schedule a Live Activity for any game on the Today tab to automatically get a real-time scorecard on the Lock Screen when the action starts.
Last but not least, Apple Sports has been updated with pre-game lineups for soccer and baseball game pages, but only when these are available.
All the new features and improvements mentioned above are coming with Apple Sports version 2.3, so if you haven’t updated yet, head to the App Store to download the new iteration to check out these new benefits.
The latest version of Apple Sports introduces a handful of new features and improvements that further enhance user experience. For starters, the league standings now include multiple ways to track which teams have qualified for the post-season and which have been eliminated.
Known for providing very fast access to scores, Apple Sports makes it even more convenient to catch up on scoring play and big moments in a game with Key Plays. This is a brand-new feature that’s accessible from the new Play-By-Play tab.
Apple Sports app | Image credit: Apple
Keep in mind that availability and features may vary by country, region, or device. Also, Apple Sports’ main features require internet access over a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The app is free to use and is available for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.
