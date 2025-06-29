Gurman: A smart ring from Apple would revitalize the company’s wearables

*Image credit — MG Bits

Some people just don't want to wear an Apple Watch. | Video credit — Apple

Would you prefer a ring over a smartwatch? Yes, a ring is better No, a smartwatch is better Never used either I don't like wearables Yes, a ring is better 43.75% No, a smartwatch is better 43.75% Never used either 6.25% I don't like wearables 6.25%

A ring for the Apple Vision Pro

Extended Reality

Recommended Stories

Vision Pro

One more thing

Galaxy Ring