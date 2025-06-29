Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Gurman: A smart ring from Apple would revitalize the company’s wearables

An Apple smart ring would increase revenue and make potential XR devices even more exciting.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Wearables
Apple smart ring concept
*Image credit — MG Bits

Apple has been witnessing a decline in the revenue that it generates from its wearables, and will continue to see a further decrease, according to estimates from Bloomberg. Renowned industry insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, shares why he thinks that the company should consider making a smart ring.

A new, much subtler segment


Video Thumbnail
Some people just don't want to wear an Apple Watch. | Video credit — Apple

Gurman argues that a lot of consumers aren’t comfortable wearing a smartwatch, mostly because they don’t like wearing watches at all. I agree on that point, as I’m one of those people. A watch, for many, is a very obtrusive accessory, especially when going to bed.

Would you prefer a ring over a smartwatch?

Vote View Result


Furthermore, people who do use the Apple Watch often change around the band to accompany their current outfit. For some users, this may be a hassle that stops them from buying a smartwatch in the first place. A ring, on the other hand, would be a simple enough accessory to just slip on when leaving the house.

But perhaps most importantly of all, an Apple smart ring would be something new. The company is already working on AI-powered smart AR glasses. In fact, that’s CEO Tim Cook’s latest obsession. But a ring would be something to add to Apple’s wearables department right away, something that would attract new attention from consumers who are bored with smartwatches.

An Apple ring can also work in tandem with the Apple Watch, for those users who own both products. The Apple Watch, thanks to its screen, still bombards users with notifications all the time. A ring would circumvent that, truly becoming a product that helps you decrease screen time.

And there’s something else that a smart ring would be excellent at too.

A ring for the Apple Vision Pro


The Apple Vision Pro uses hand tracking for UI interaction. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Gurman: A smart ring from Apple would revitalize the company’s wearables
The Apple Vision Pro uses hand tracking for UI interaction. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Gurman brought up an excellent use for an Apple smart ring that I hadn’t even considered: pairing it with the company’s XR (Extended Reality) devices. Be it the Apple Vision Pro or the aforementioned smart glasses, a ring could be used to provide more accurate inputs. Such a method of command input would also mean that gestures work whether the headset can detect your fingers or not.

Recommended Stories
For the Meta Orion — a fantastic pair of smart glasses currently in development — the company is considering a wristband for reading gestures. An Apple ring could carry out the same function for the company’s own XR devices.

Apple recently indirectly admitted that the absence of dedicated controllers on the Vision Pro was a mistake. VR gaming is the biggest reason most consumers buy a VR headset in the first place. In addition to the price tag of $3,499, the lack of controllers also hurt Apple’s headset’s sales.

As such, Apple has partnered with Sony to bring PSVR2 controllers to the Vision Pro. Developing a smart ring now could help the company set up how it wants to design its XR products in the future.

One more thing


There’s one more thing that Apple can do, in my opinion, if it makes a smart ring: challenge Samsung. Samsung doesn’t really have any competition from its biggest rivals in the U.S. — Apple and Google — when it comes to its Galaxy Ring.

I think that both companies would do well to enter this segment and give Samsung a run for its money. Look at what the company released in China to combat domestic offerings: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is basically a repackaged Fold 6 SE, a phone that the Chinese market got ages ago.

If the Galaxy Ring suddenly got competition, it would almost certainly lead to better products from every company involved. It would also make smart rings more common, something that I wouldn’t mind seeing happen.

From all of the positives that Gurman mentioned, I think that the pairing of an Apple smart ring with future XR devices is the most interesting possibility. Even if Apple doesn’t make a ring anytime soon, I think it should at least consider something similar as an input device for its smart glasses.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 1

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Gemini Live just added a key feature for talking quietly with your Android phone
Gemini Live just added a key feature for talking quietly with your Android phone
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy

Latest News

Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 has dropped to just under $100 at Amazon
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 has dropped to just under $100 at Amazon
Apple didn't exactly announce these key iOS 26 features — but they are still on the way
Apple didn't exactly announce these key iOS 26 features — but they are still on the way
Metro rep sells a customer on the "Great" Revvl 7 5G. You can probably guess what happened next
Metro rep sells a customer on the "Great" Revvl 7 5G. You can probably guess what happened next
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless