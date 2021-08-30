Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Weeks before 5G iPhone 13 line is announced, Apple's shares hit a new all-time high

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Weeks before 5G iPhone 13 line is announced, Apple's shares hit a new all-time high
Apple could be introducing the 2021 iPhone 13 line in about three weeks. Investors, expecting a huge demand for the new handsets, have pushed Apple's stock to a new all-time high on Monday. During the day, Apple hit a peak of $153.49 before closing at $153.12 for a gain of $4.52 or 3.04%. If you do buy the stock expecting a bounce heading into the unveiling of the new iPhone line, you might want to remember what happened last year.

Thanks to the pandemic, Apple held off making the iPhone 12 series official until October 13th. On September 18th, 2020, Apple shares closed at $106.84 rising into the event titled "Hi, Speed." On the day before the unveiling, Apple's shares closed at $124.40 for a gain of 16.4% over an approximately three-week period. The close tallied on October 12 was not topped for more than two months.

With Apple's breakout on Monday, momentum investors would consider buying the stock. Those are the type of traders that instead of living by the motto "buy low and sell high" prefer to "buy high and sell higher." If you count yourself among that crowd and are thinking about buying the stock, you might want to remind yourself what happened last year immediately after the iPhone 12 series was unveiled when the stock took over eight weeks to take out the previous peak.

With the gain on Monday, Apple's valuation reached $2.53 trillion as it looks to become the first publicly traded firm to reach three trillion dollars. Apple was first to reach a market cap of one trillion dollars in August 2018. Two years later, Apple's valuation hit two trillion dollars. It is the favorite to reach three trillion dollars first.

Apple was also involved in the huge 64% gain in Globalstar stock on Monday. The satellite company soared after reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 13 series would be outfitted with a Qualcomm chip that Apple would customize to allow the iPhone to connect to a low-earth-orbit satellite. Globalstar was the satellite company cited by Kuo

For 2021 to date, Apple's shares have risen 18.33% although it trails the gain in the S&P 500 for the year-to-date (22.38%). Apple's gains for the year also trail rivals such as Google (up 68.34% for 2021), and Microsoft (39.46%). Apple's stock has had a great year compared with Samsung's shares which are down 9.52% for 2021.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

Latest News

Report: satellite link for iPhone limited to emergency use; gray text bubbles to join blue and green
by Alan Friedman,  0
Report: satellite link for iPhone limited to emergency use; gray text bubbles to join blue and green
Galaxy S21 FE could still be months away, S22 on track for January launch
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy S21 FE could still be months away, S22 on track for January launch
LineageOS now supports these new phones, including one Samsung Galaxy
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
LineageOS now supports these new phones, including one Samsung Galaxy
Google says that with Android 12, it's hip to be round
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google says that with Android 12, it's hip to be round
Shipments of iOS phones to more than double Android models this year; 5G and premium models hot
by Alan Friedman,  8
Shipments of iOS phones to more than double Android models this year; 5G and premium models hot
OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless