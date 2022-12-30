Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Sorry! No 14-inch iPad anytime soon, according to industry insiders

Sorry! No 14-inch iPad anytime soon, according to industry insiders
In June, Ross Young (a reliable leaker with almost always reliable sources) tweeted that Apple is working on a 14-inch iPad model that will be released in late 2022 or early 2023. "Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely," wrote Young.



Well, now it seems that this rumor/leak is no longer valid, as those industry insiders have changed their minds. MacRumors cited Young as saying, "Apple is no longer planning to launch the new 14.1-inch form factor." There's nothing to be found in Young's Twitter feed, so we have to rely on MacRumors getting their information straight from the source.

Will we ever get a 14-inch iPad Pro?


Even though the latest rumors are discouraging, chances are we're going to get a 14-inch iPad Pro at some point in the future. First, there's a demand: Many iPad users and fans have voiced their opinion that a larger iPad Pro would definitely result in increased productivity.

Second, Samsung already offers a huge tablet in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This beast features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, and even though its price is on the higher end, the model definitely has its user base.

It'd be only natural for Apple to cover that "hole" in its portfolio to mitigate the potential danger of Apple fans demanding bigger tablets switching camps and going to Samsung. If we were to guess, there are production hurdles with the 14-inch iPad Pro, and it's not entirely canceled but just delayed. We could still get it in early 2024. But that's pure speculation. What do you think about all this? Do we need a 14-inch iPad Pro, and will we ever get it?

