Apple
Apple introduces Roadside Assistance via satelite for stranded drivers with no reception
Only you, your car, and the long road! Sounds so romantic, don't you think? And it actually is. If you like driving, you know how a nice drive can clear your head.

However, there are some risks when you are on the road. For instance, your car can suddenly decide to break down while you are listening to one of Taylor Swift's more melancholic songs, lost in your thoughts. That instantly kills the whole romantic road vibe thing, doesn't it? Now picture this: your car breaks down, and you have no service. What will you do?

There is nothing romantic about such a scenario. In fact, it is a real nightmare to be stranded on the road, unable to call for help. This is why Apple introduced a new service called Roadside Assistance via satellite with its all-new iPhone 15 lineup: to enable iPhone 15 users stranded on the road to call road assistance even in places with no reception.

Apple's new Roadside Assistance via satellite feature will be available in the US, and it will work with AAA. However, you will need an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 14 running iOS 17 in order to use the service.

The new emergency feature will be free for two years, starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone from the iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 lineups. Apple also shared that iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 users who are not AAA members can take advantage of AAA's services and use the Roadside Assistance via Satellite feature on a pay-per-use basis.

To use Apple's new Roadside Assistance function, you will need to be in an open space with a clear line of sight to the sky. Apple also notes that obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings can impact performance.

