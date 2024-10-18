Apple's Roadside Assistance via Satellite expands to users in the UK now
Apple's Roadside Assistance via Satellite feature is now expanding into the United Kingdom and will allow iPhone users located in the country to call for help if they're stuck in a place without cellular coverage.
The feature was introduced back in September of last year. Apple's Roadside Assistance via Satellite provides a way for drivers to seek assistance even if they cannot connect to a cell tower and are in trouble with their vehicle.
Roadside Assistance via Satellite can be opened from within the Mobile Data section of the Control Center of your iPhone, or under Satellite in the Settings app.
When you open the feature, you'll be greeted with instructions on how to collect to a satellite. After that, you'll have a short questionnaire asking you what the issue is, including options such as you're locked out of the car or the car won't start. The feature will also send details like your iPhone's location, to the assisting company.
iPhone users can use Roadside Assistance via Satellite for free for two years after the activation of the iPhone. Of course, you'll still have to pay any fees to Green Flag for their service with your car.
I personally find the expansion of this feature very good news. Hopefully, this is one of the features you'd never need to use, but it acts as reassurance, and in case you need it, it's great to have it.
As usual, the initial launch covered the United States, and the feature is now expanding to the UK. In order to take advantage of this feature, you'll need an iPhone 14 or a later model, and you need to be in an area without Wi-Fi or mobile coverage.
Roadside Assistance via Satellite. | Image Credit - Apple
In the UK, you need to have iOS 17 or later to use this feature. The partner in the country is Green Flag.
