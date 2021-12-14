Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri

Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri0
With the Apple Music Voice plan, you will have access to all the content Apple Music has to offer for only $4.99 per month. Until now, only the student plan cost that much. The price tag of $4.99 makes the new Apple Music Voice Plan the cheapest option that a non-student has in order to listen to music from the streaming service.
The Apple Music Voice Plan doesn't include Spatial and Lossless Audio. The subscribers using this plan won't be able to download songs, watch videos, view lyrics, or see what their friends are listening to.
According to Apple, nonsubscribers who request music through Siri will receive a one-time, seven-day free preview with no auto-renewal.
If you want to start using Voice Plan, you can simply say, "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial," to begin the trial. You can also subscribe to the service using the Apple Music app.