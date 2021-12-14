Notification Center

Apple

Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri
Apple released iOS 15.2 on Monday. With its new iOS update, Apple introduced the Apple Music Voice Plan, the newest subscription plan for Apple Music.

With the Apple Music Voice plan, you will have access to all the content Apple Music has to offer for only $4.99 per month. Until now, only the student plan cost that much. The price tag of $4.99 makes the new Apple Music Voice Plan the cheapest option that a non-student has in order to listen to music from the streaming service.

There is a reason why the Apple Music Voice Plan costs only $4.99. Although you can listen to everything Apple Music has in its catalog, you can only use Siri to do that. The new subscription plan works only with Siri, so if you want to play a song, you will have to tell Siri to play that song for you. You can't use the app to do that, but you will still have full control over the playback by using Siri.

To make Siri more useful in accessing songs in Apple Music, the editorial experts working for the streaming service created playlists that are fully optimized just for voice. For example, you can tell Siri, "Play something chill," and Siri will play a playlist with chill music.

The Apple Music Voice Plan doesn't include Spatial and Lossless Audio. The subscribers using this plan won't be able to download songs, watch videos, view lyrics, or see what their friends are listening to.

According to Apple, nonsubscribers who request music through Siri will receive a one-time, seven-day free preview with no auto-renewal.

If you want to start using Voice Plan, you can simply say, "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial," to begin the trial. You can also subscribe to the service using the Apple Music app.

