Apple releases one more bug fix update for AirPods Pro 2

Third time’s the charm: Another bug fix update is here

Open Settings on your iPhone Select Bluetooth Tap the Info button next to your AirPods’ name Scroll down to find the firmware version





Your AirPods needs to be in its charging case for the update to install. | Image credit – PhoneArena









This latest firmware update may only include bug fixes, but as I mentioned above, Apple already rolled out an update for the AirPods Pro 2 that introduced Keeping your device updated with the latest firmware is essential to ensure it works properly. So, I think it is a smart move to regularly check which firmware version you have, especially since it is so easy to do.This latest firmware update may only include bug fixes, but as I mentioned above, Apple already rolled out an update for the AirPods Pro 2 that introduced features showcased at WWDC earlier this year . These features include new head-shaking gestures that let users nod or shake their heads to interact with Siri. The update also enhances noise isolation and offers personalized spatial audio tailored for gaming experiences.