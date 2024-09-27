Subscribe to access exclusive content
Apple releases one more bug fix update for AirPods Pro 2

0comments
Apple Software updates Audio
AirPods Pro 2 displayed on a human-like plant pot, with the charging case next to them, placed on a table.
Software updates are always thrilling, especially when they bring new features and improvements to our devices. Earlier this month, Apple rolled out one such update. However, since then, two new firmware versions for the AirPods Pro 2 have been released, and now there is a third one, all aimed at fixing bugs.

Third time’s the charm: Another bug fix update is here


Apple has just launched a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2 aimed at boosting the performance and stability of its earbuds. This update comes with the build number 7A305. According to the release notes, it is all about bug fixes and improvements specifically for AirPods Pro 2 models that use either Lightning or USB-C.

The AirPods Pro 2 firmware update installs automatically – you can’t trigger it manually. Just leave your AirPods in its charging case and ensure it is connected to your iPhone, and the update will take care of itself. To check which firmware version you have, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone
  2. Select Bluetooth
  3. Tap the Info button next to your AirPods’ name
  4. Scroll down to find the firmware version

Your AirPods needs to be in its charging case for the update to install. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Keeping your device updated with the latest firmware is essential to ensure it works properly. So, I think it is a smart move to regularly check which firmware version you have, especially since it is so easy to do.

This latest firmware update may only include bug fixes, but as I mentioned above, Apple already rolled out an update for the AirPods Pro 2 that introduced features showcased at WWDC earlier this year. These features include new head-shaking gestures that let users nod or shake their heads to interact with Siri. The update also enhances noise isolation and offers personalized spatial audio tailored for gaming experiences.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Loading Comments...

