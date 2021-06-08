Check out Apple's official video recap of WWDC 2021 day one

If you missed the Keynote yesterday during the first day of the virtual WWDC 2021 event that runs through this Friday, you missed the new features that Apple introduced for its operating systems including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and more. Apple has warmed up its time machine to take you back to Monday's announcement via an official video that it posted on the Apple YouTube channel.





Hosted by Serenity Caldwell (well, her Memoji anyway), the video shows Tim Cook greeting a cheering throng of Memoji, and Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi jumping through a wall. But the real stars of the show were the changes including an "intuitive 3D redesign for Maps," and a new look for Safari across the board.











Live Text looks and sounds like something that Google would offer Pixel users and turns written text photographed on your iPhone into a digital image that can be emailed, copied and pasted, sent as a message, and if the photographed text includes a phone number, you can tap it to make the call. Apple polished up FaceTime adding Portrait Mode (bringing bokeh to your video chats), spatial audio, and SharePlay. The latter allows users to share video content (like a movie or television show), or listen to audio content at the same time as your iPhone, iPad, Apple tv, and Mac owning buddies.





Always forgetting your AirPods ? This won't happen with Apple's new Find My separation alerts. Apple is keeping up with its privacy talk as iCloud+ will keep your data away from data collectors. And Apple didn't forget the surging iPad either with widgets allowed to be placed anywhere on the Home Screen in iPadOS 15, and the App Library becomes available for Apple's tablets with the update.





There's more from Monday's session and a preview revealing what Apple will announce today, including new features for watchOS 8. Those of you who use the Apple ecosystem are counting the days to September when the updates are expected to drop.

