Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 18.3.1 to fix a serious vulnerability

iOS 18





The importance of software updates cannot be overstated, as they are a critical part of protecting your devices and personal information, often including patches for newly discovered security flaws. This time around, Apple also released updates for macOS 15 (Sequoia), visionOS 2, and watchOS 11, but did not mention any security patches for these specific systems.





iOS and iPadOS 18.3.1 follows the larger 18.3 update that also included important security patches as well as AI improvements. These included a fix for a bug that caused the keyboard to disappear when typing a query to Siri, a return of the calculator feature that allowed it to continue the last operation by pressing the "equals" button, and more importantly, a change to the use of italics on AI summarized news stories — likely due to the BBC criticism of these notifications including fake news.





For anyone with a compatible iPhone or iPad, updating to the latest version of iOS is a simple process. Just go to Settings, then General, and finally, Software Update to ensure that your devices remain secure.

The core issue involved a bypass of the USB Restricted Mode. This security feature normally requires a passcode to allow a locked iPhone or iPad to connect to a computer or other device via USB. This prevents someone with physical access to your device from easily downloading your data. However, this vulnerability allowed attackers to disable this protection, opening the door to potentially stealing information.Apple acknowledged that this vulnerability had been used in what they called "an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals." This suggests that while the vulnerability existed, it was likely used in a very targeted way, not in widespread attacks.