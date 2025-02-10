Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 18.3.1 to fix a serious vulnerability

Apple recently released iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1, focusing on fixing bugs and improving security. These updates address a significant vulnerability that could allow unauthorized access to personal data.

Two weeks after launching iOS 18.3, Apple pushed out this new version to patch a flaw in the system. While the company's initial release notes were vague, they later clarified the specific issue addressed in the update. A security document on Apple's website explains that the problem resided within the accessibility features of iOS and tackled a vulnerability that was being actively used by some attackers.

Screenshot of the iPadOS 18.3.1 update rolling out
iPadOS and iOS 18.3.1 is now rolling out to Apple users. | Image credit — PhoneArena


The core issue involved a bypass of the USB Restricted Mode. This security feature normally requires a passcode to allow a locked iPhone or iPad to connect to a computer or other device via USB. This prevents someone with physical access to your device from easily downloading your data. However, this vulnerability allowed attackers to disable this protection, opening the door to potentially stealing information.

Apple acknowledged that this vulnerability had been used in what they called "an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals." This suggests that while the vulnerability existed, it was likely used in a very targeted way, not in widespread attacks.

The importance of software updates cannot be overstated, as they are a critical part of protecting your devices and personal information, often including patches for newly discovered security flaws. This time around, Apple also released updates for macOS 15 (Sequoia), visionOS 2, and watchOS 11, but did not mention any security patches for these specific systems.

iOS and iPadOS 18.3.1 follows the larger 18.3 update that also included important security patches as well as AI improvements. These included a fix for a bug that caused the keyboard to disappear when typing a query to Siri, a return of the calculator feature that allowed it to continue the last operation by pressing the "equals" button, and more importantly, a change to the use of italics on AI summarized news stories — likely due to the BBC criticism of these notifications including fake news.

For anyone with a compatible iPhone or iPad, updating to the latest version of iOS is a simple process. Just go to Settings, then General, and finally, Software Update to ensure that your devices remain secure.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

