For security reasons, iPhone and iPad users need to install iOS 18.4.1 ASAP

As expected, Appl e released iOS 18 .4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1 today and while they are small iterative updates, that doesn't mean that it isn't important for you to install them. The models that support the updates include iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.





Once installed, the updates protect iPhone and iPad users users from an attack that takes place once an audio stream is processed which results in code execution as the computer carries out the instructions of the program it is running. Apple says that it is aware of a report that claims this issue has already been exploited in sophisticated individual attacks against certain targeted iOS users.





This memory corruption issue was fixed with the use of bounds checking which guards against the placement of data in the wrong file. It also prevents users from placing too much data in one file.

The security vulnerability is CVE-2025-31200 which was identified and reported by both Google and Apple. This vulnerability has been found in the iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 13.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.





Another vulnerability, CVE-2025-31201, related to vulnerable code, was discovered by Apple and it allows an attacker with arbitrary read and write capability to bypass Pointer Authentication. This is an important security feature on Apple's A-series and M-series chips that prevents memory corruption attacks. These attacks can cause a program to execute arbitrary code which is potentially a very serious situation.





Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against targeted individuals using iOS. By removing the vulnerable code Apple was able to improve the security of these versions of iOS and iPadOS. To install the update, go to Settings > General > Software update and follow the directions.



This part of the update was released for the iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 13.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.





Installing the updates takes only a few minutes and it could save you from having your financial apps infiltrated by cybercrooks looking to wipe out your accounts.

