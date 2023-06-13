Apple closes at a new record high just a week after Vision Pro's unveiling
It seems investors are quite interested in Apple's new mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Just a week after the device's official unveiling, Apple (AAPL) managed to close trading at its highest in over a year on June 12 - at $183.79, reports 9to5Mac.
This closing price is the highest Apple stock's been since the company first reached a $3 trillion company in valuation during intraday trading, back in January 2022. It didn't stay so, though, and the company lost around $1 trillion in value by 2022's end because of iPhone parts supply issues.
Vision Pro isn't the only exciting thing that Apple's got going for it at the moment. We expect the new iPhone 15 to be unveiled in the fall, possibly in September. So far, leaks and rumors have been circulating the web about the new models, including the possibility that they'll come with USB-C, the iPhone 15 Pro Max to come with a periscope lens for optical zoom, and the base models getting the Dynamic Island design.
As for the Vision Pro, we'll need to wait a bit more for that one. The device is expected to be available in early 2024, with a hefty price tag of $3,499.
However, Apple still hasn't closed with a $3 trillion company valuation. But with these results now thanks to the Vision Pro, Apple may be well on the way to doing just that sooner rather than later. Currently, Apple is once again one of the most valuable companeis on Wall Street with a $2.89 trillion valuation.
