Apple's in-house ad service has grown tremendously since App Tracking Transparency

Apple's advertising business grew more than three times since the privacy changes

The in-house business, Search Ads, offers people sports in the App Store where they can advertise their products on iPhones. For example, if you search for Snapchat, you may see TikTok as a first result thanks to that advertising service. Now, mobile research firm Branch reports that Apple's in-house business now accounts for 58% of all iPhone app downloads that were made after clicking on an ad. A year ago this number was just 17%.







Apple's privacy changes: opt-out of ad tracking



The privacy change that Apple implemented is called App Tracking Transparency and it was released as a part of the iOS 14.5 update . What it did was basically force advertisers to ask for permission before collecting any data on iPhones. This way, iPhone users got the possibility to opt-out of having their IDFA tracking number accessed for targeted ads.





