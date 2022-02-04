The bill Apple strongly opposed advances to the full Senate; might force Apple to allow sideloading

The bill Apple strongly opposed advances to the full Senate; might force Apple to allow sideloading6
Apple may get forced to allow sideloading on iPhones and iPad if the Open Markets act gets accepted
The Open Markets Act is the bill that would force Apple to allow side-loading on iOS (basically, to allow people to download and install apps from places other than Apple's App Store). It has now advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, heading to the full Senate for a vote.
The passage of the Open App Markets Act out of the Senate Judiciary committee brings us one step closer to having this legislation signed into law. This bill will let people download apps directly from outside companies rather than being forced to go through official app stores.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 3, 2022
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the bill's main sponsors, stated that this legislation will establish new rules for app stores and will therefore help level the playing field. Additionally, the bill will ensure an innovative and competitive app marketplace. The bill is now one step closer to becoming law.
Apple didn't want this to happen
As we reported previously, Apple has been a vocal critic of the proposed legislation. The company sent a few letters to members of the Senate Judiciary, explaining how this bill could harm user privacy, security, and choice (unless the bill gets amended that is).
The letter Apple sent right before the debate on the bill was written by Apple head of government affairs in the Americas Tim Powderly, and it was sent to top members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee.
Apple has a lot to say about sideloading apps on the iPhone or iPad. Powderly wrote that sideloading will give bad actors the possibility to evade Apple's privacy and security protections and distribute apps without critical security checks. This way, the letter stated, malware, various forms of scams, and exploitation of personal user data will escalate.
Earlier, in the month of January, there was another bill that Apple criticized. The company sent a letter to Senators Dick Durbin, Amy Klobuchar, and Mike Lee, in which it informs them the antitrust bills (this time, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act) could undermine user security and privacy on iPhones in multiple ways. Pretty much, saying a similar thing to the letter it sent in regards to the Open Markets Act.