The bill Apple strongly opposed advances to the full Senate; might force Apple to allow sideloading

Apple may get forced to allow sideloading on iPhones and iPad if the Open Markets act gets accepted

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have approved the proposed legislation almost unanimously. The vote was 21-1, according to media reports. The only member of the Committee to vote against the proposed legislation is Sen. John Cornyn.



Basically, the Open Markets Act is an antitrust bill, that would place additional restrictions on big tech giant companies such as Apple and Google. If the law gets accepted, it would ban the aforementioned companies from prohibiting side-loading on their platforms. This is something Apple has had concerns and issues with, as Cupertino keeps bringing the issue of privacy and possible scams making their way onto people's smartphones, if the bill becomes a law, that is.







The passage of the Open App Markets Act out of the Senate Judiciary committee brings us one step closer to having this legislation signed into law. This bill will let people download apps directly from outside companies rather than being forced to go through official app stores. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 3, 2022



Apple didn't want this to happen

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up