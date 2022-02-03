Apple wants Senators to reject law that could force it to allow sideloading on iPhones

Apple wants Senators to reject law that could force it to allow sideloading on iPhones0
Apple sends letters to Senate officials lobbying against a proposed law for iOS users
The law in question, if it passes, could force Apple to allow iPhone users to download and install apps from other places and not just the App Store. The letter was written by Apple head of government affairs in the Americas Tim Powderly, and it was sent to top members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee.
The letter is sent just before a scheduled discussion of the aforementioned legislation due to take place today and basically contains many of Apple's previous criticisms of such antitrust legislation.
Powderly writes that the legislation (unless amended) will make it easier for big social media platforms to avoid the customer-oriented practices of Apple's App Store. Additionally, the letter states the bill, which is called the Open Markets Act, would also harm user security and privacy. What's more, Apple underlines that the bill would create legal uncertainty and expansive liability exposure, as well as deny consumer choice.
Apple has a lot to say about sideloading apps on the iPhone or iPad. Sideloading is basically downloading and installing apps from another source (directly from the internet for example), without passing through the App Store. Powderly writes that sideloading will give bad actors the possibility to evade Apple's privacy and security protections and distribute apps without critical security checks. This way, the letter says, malware, various forms of scams, and exploitation of personal user data will escalate.
But the Open Markets Act is not only for that. It would ban big tech companies from requiring app makers to use first-party payment systems (the lawsuit between Apple and Epic is all about that) and will prohibit app marketplace operators from using non-public information to compete with third parties.
The letter was sent to Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, as well as Senator Chuck Grassley, which is the committee's ranking Republican.
However, the Open Markets Act has bipartisan support, and it could be very likely it will pass the Senate Judiciary Committee. After that, it will have a tougher battle when it goes for a vote before the full Senate.
This is not the first time Apple expresses concerns with proposed legislations
Back in January, we reported on another reaction by Apple, this time against the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which could prevent companies from preferring their own services over those of rivals.
Google also reacted to this one, listing a lot of possible negative results from the act, in terms of how user-friendly will Google apps be (pretty much, how user-unfriendly would they become) if the proposed legislation passes.
At the time, Apple sent a letter to Senators Dick Durbin, Amy Klobuchar, and Mike Lee, in which it informs them the antitrust bills could undermine user security and privacy on iPhones in multiple ways. Pretty much, saying a similar thing to the letter it sent in regards to the Open Markets Act.
"These bills will reward those who have been irresponsible with users’ data and empower bad actors who would target consumers with malware, ransomware, and scams.", the letter sent back then reads.
The company also underlined that the App Store is "dramatically more secure" than other solutions thanks to a combination of "advanced technology and human review". The letter adds that iOS has "almost 98% less malware than Android.", and the antitrust bills could undermine that.