Apple wants Senators to reject law that could force it to allow sideloading on iPhones

Apple sends letters to Senate officials lobbying against a proposed law for iOS users

Apple has a lot to say about sideloading apps on the iPhone or iPad. Sideloading is basically downloading and installing apps from another source (directly from the internet for example), without passing through the App Store. Powderly writes that sideloading will give bad actors the possibility to evade Apple's privacy and security protections and distribute apps without critical security checks. This way, the letter says, malware, various forms of scams, and exploitation of personal user data will escalate.







This is not the first time Apple expresses concerns with proposed legislations

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up