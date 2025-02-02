Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple needs a new Steve Jobs now more than ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Since early 2024 it has been quite clear that Apple is trying its hand at new product categories in an attempt to secure another source of revenue. From the canceled car project to the Apple Vision Pro, the company is struggling to come up with the next big thing. And as Apple insider Mark Gurman points out in his newsletter Power On: that just won’t fly.

A company as big as Apple can coast by on its existing products for a while. The iPhone and Apple’s accessories make up a major share of the company’s yearly revenue. But to stay at that coveted spot amongst the other giants of the world Apple will need to innovate and give consumers a reason to give it their business.

And yet this massive and highly successful company has been failing to do that for years. Not because its new devices are bad — on the contrary most of them are top of the line — but because Apple is failing to connect with the consumer as it once did.

When Steve Jobs passed away, current Apple CEO Tim Cook had a strategy to keep shareholders’ faith in the company: senior employees who barely work. This worked for a long time and designer Jony Ive’s work continued to help Apple put out unique and interesting products. After Ive left in 2019 it feels like most of Apple’s offerings have started stagnating.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 is a very mild upgrade over the iPhone 15. | Video credit — Apple

What Apple needs now is another Steve Jobs. Jobs was beloved: he was the face of Apple and his eccentric approach to product design and customer experience convinced many people to give the company’s products a try. The time when Jobs picked up a chair on stage to protect himself from critique comes to mind.

Apple’s products today are brilliant devices but I feel like the company has lost its touch when it comes to convincing the average Joe to try its gadgets. The Vision Pro is a technological marvel and yet those who own it keep it sitting on a shelf collecting dust.

People are disappointed by Apple Intelligence and the upcoming smart home hub also sounds mediocre. The iPhone mini and Plus models failed to meet sales expectations and now the company is trying a new design: the iPhone 17 Air. And Apple is also thinking of trying its hand at robotics and is working on an iPad robot.

But all of these devices fail to clearly communicate to the consumer an answer to a very simple question: what does this solve? And unless Apple can reconnect with its past I fear its new categories may continue to fall flat.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless