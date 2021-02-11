Students can get double the usual Apple Music action completely free of charge
That's right, there's a new promotion in town just a few days after a surprise Super Bowl deal hooked up Dolly Parton fans with five months of gratis premium Apple Music access, and this time around, you don't need to use Shazam or jump through any hoops to claim it.
Instead, this is a student-only affair, so you'll have to prove you're enrolled in a degree-granting university or college to qualify for an extended free trial. Normally, students are eligible for three months of complimentary Apple Music access before being charged $4.99 a month, so with this new deal, you can essentially save a cool 15 bucks on top of the already cool $15 previously offered by the Cupertino-based tech giant as a welcome gift.
Those who are eligible for this killer new deal have until April 30 to complete the relatively hassle-free registration process and enjoy full access to an absolutely massive library of 70 million songs, not to mention music videos, live and on-demand radio stations owned by artists, as well as original shows, concerts, and various other exclusives.
In contrast, the Spotify Premium Student trial is limited at a single month, but then again, that includes the music streaming service itself, as well as (ad-supported) Hulu and Showtime access, for a grand total of only $4.99 a month.