Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Android Apps Deals Music Audio

Students can get double the usual Apple Music action completely free of charge

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2021, 11:06 AM
Students can get double the usual Apple Music action completely free of charge
Apple doesn't offer special discounts for new users of its popular music streaming service very often, but when it does, you get two great deals in the space of less than a week. 

That's right, there's a new promotion in town just a few days after a surprise Super Bowl deal hooked up Dolly Parton fans with five months of gratis premium Apple Music access, and this time around, you don't need to use Shazam or jump through any hoops to claim it.

Then again, it's also important to point out that not everyone can get in on the fun and score six, yes, six whole months of unlimited, ad-free, on-demand music playing at no cost whatsoever on everything from iPhones and Android handsets to iPads, Windows computers, Macs, Apple TV devices, smart speakers, and even select smartwatches.

Instead, this is a student-only affair, so you'll have to prove you're enrolled in a degree-granting university or college to qualify for an extended free trial. Normally, students are eligible for three months of complimentary Apple Music access before being charged $4.99 a month, so with this new deal, you can essentially save a cool 15 bucks on top of the already cool $15 previously offered by the Cupertino-based tech giant as a welcome gift.

Unsurprisingly, that means you'll have to open a new student account to get the $30-worth freebie, so if you've already taken advantage of a typical three-month trial, it looks like you're out of luck. 

Those who are eligible for this killer new deal have until April 30 to complete the relatively hassle-free registration process and enjoy full access to an absolutely massive library of 70 million songs, not to mention music videos, live and on-demand radio stations owned by artists, as well as original shows, concerts, and various other exclusives.

In contrast, the Spotify Premium Student trial is limited at a single month, but then again, that includes the music streaming service itself, as well as (ad-supported) Hulu and Showtime access, for a grand total of only $4.99 a month.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple's newest iPad Air is on sale at a new all-time low price
Popular stories
Best Apple Watch deals right now
Popular stories
Best AirPods sales and deals right now
Popular stories
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon and more
Popular stories
Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 with this Best Buy deal
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless