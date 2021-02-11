Students can get double the usual Apple Music action completely free of charge









Then again, it's also important to point out that not everyone can get in on the fun and score six, yes, six whole months of unlimited, ad-free, on-demand music playing at no cost whatsoever on everything from iPhones and Android handsets to iPads, Windows computers, Macs, Apple TV devices, smart speakers, and even select smartwatches.





Instead, this is a student-only affair, so you'll have to prove you're enrolled in a degree-granting university or college to qualify for an extended free trial . Normally, students are eligible for three months of complimentary Apple Music access before being charged $4.99 a month, so with this new deal, you can essentially save a cool 15 bucks on top of the already cool $15 previously offered by the Cupertino-based tech giant as a welcome gift.





Unsurprisingly, that means you'll have to open a new student account to get the $30-worth freebie, so if you've already taken advantage of a typical three-month trial, it looks like you're out of luck.





Those who are eligible for this killer new deal have until April 30 to complete the relatively hassle-free registration process and enjoy full access to an absolutely massive library of 70 million songs, not to mention music videos, live and on-demand radio stations owned by artists, as well as original shows, concerts, and various other exclusives.





In contrast, the Spotify Premium Student trial is limited at a single month, but then again, that includes the music streaming service itself, as well as (ad-supported) Hulu and Showtime access, for a grand total of only $4.99 a month.



