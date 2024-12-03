Apple Music Replay 2024 is now available offering a detailed look at your year in music

Apple Music Replay for 2024 is here , allowing subscribers to look back at their year in music. The yearly recap, available at replay.music.apple.com, provides a personalized montage of your top songs, artists, and listening habits. New features this year include a deeper dive into your stats with insights like your longest consecutive listening streak and top 500 or 1000 artists and genres. You can also see how your music taste has evolved by comparing your top artists to 2023.





Apple Music Replay has been tracking your listening habits throughout the year with monthly playlists. However, the end-of-year recap offers a more comprehensive look at your music journey. It includes a carousel showcasing your top artists, songs, albums, and genres, as well as how many minutes of music you've listened to. You can even see if you're in the top percentage of listeners for a particular artist.





Another addition this year is Replay in Apple Music for Artists. Artists can now access their own dashboard to see insights such as total listening minutes, number of listeners, top cities, and most popular Shazamed tracks. This feature allows artists to connect with their fans on a deeper level and understand their audience better.









For Apple Music subscribers on iOS 18 .1 or later, there's a convenient shortcut to access Replay directly within the Music app. Users on earlier iOS versions can still access their Replay through the website.





This year's Apple Music Replay offers a more immersive and detailed look at your listening history than ever before. Whether you're a casual listener or a die-hard music fan, Replay provides a fun and engaging way to reflect on your year in music.





Personally, even though I've only been an Apple Music subscriber for a few months, I'm excited to see how my music taste has changed over that period of time, for example, I've discovered that during that time I've enjoyed going back to early 2000's tunes. I'm also curious to see if I've discovered any new artists or genres that I particularly enjoy. Apple Music Replay is a great way to reminisce about the music that has shaped my year.