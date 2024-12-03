Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Apple Music Replay 2024 is now available offering a detailed look at your year in music

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
An image of the Apple Music Replay home screen
Apple Music Replay for 2024 is here, allowing subscribers to look back at their year in music. The yearly recap, available at replay.music.apple.com, provides a personalized montage of your top songs, artists, and listening habits. New features this year include a deeper dive into your stats with insights like your longest consecutive listening streak and top 500 or 1000 artists and genres. You can also see how your music taste has evolved by comparing your top artists to 2023.

Apple Music Replay has been tracking your listening habits throughout the year with monthly playlists. However, the end-of-year recap offers a more comprehensive look at your music journey. It includes a carousel showcasing your top artists, songs, albums, and genres, as well as how many minutes of music you've listened to. You can even see if you're in the top percentage of listeners for a particular artist.

Another addition this year is Replay in Apple Music for Artists. Artists can now access their own dashboard to see insights such as total listening minutes, number of listeners, top cities, and most popular Shazamed tracks. This feature allows artists to connect with their fans on a deeper level and understand their audience better.


For Apple Music subscribers on iOS 18.1 or later, there's a convenient shortcut to access Replay directly within the Music app. Users on earlier iOS versions can still access their Replay through the website.

This year's Apple Music Replay offers a more immersive and detailed look at your listening history than ever before. Whether you're a casual listener or a die-hard music fan, Replay provides a fun and engaging way to reflect on your year in music.

Personally, even though I've only been an Apple Music subscriber for a few months, I'm excited to see how my music taste has changed over that period of time, for example, I've discovered that during that time I've enjoyed going back to early 2000's tunes. I'm also curious to see if I've discovered any new artists or genres that I particularly enjoy. Apple Music Replay is a great way to reminisce about the music that has shaped my year.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless